AT A GLANCE

InterQuest and Powers Boulevard aren’t the only retail and commercial development hot spots in the Colorado Springs area. Here’s a partial look at what’s happening at a trio of development sites in the Pikes Peak region:

• Woodmen and Marksheffel roads, on Colorado Springs’ northeast side. Open: Starbucks, Auto Zone and 7-Eleven. On their way: Taco Bell, McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Dutch Bros coffee, a Kum & Go convenience store, Quick Quack Car Wash, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Glo Nail Spa. A 374-unit apartment complex planned by a Chicago developer is slated to be built on the intersection's southeast corner.

• Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue, on Colorado Springs' east edge in unincorporated El Paso County. Open: King Soopers Marketplace, Starbucks, Ent Credit Union, Quick Quack Car Wash, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Brakes Plus, Subway, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Great Clips, Glo Nail Spa, 7-Eleven, Christian Brothers Automotive, Tropical Smoothie Café and an AT&T store. On their way: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Rock N Roll Sushi and Teriyaki Madness. A 300-unit apartment complex is under construction on the intersection's northwest corner by an Indiana developer; a 226-unit apartment complex is planned by a second Indiana developer for the southwest corner.

• Falcon, northeast of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Open: Safeway, Walgreen's, Walmart Supercenter, Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Wendy's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Little Caesars, Papa Murphy's, Jimmy John's, Subway, Sonic, Carl's Jr., Arby's, KFC/A&W, Culver's, Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant, La Mission Mexican Food, Nana's Kitchen, Omelets Etc., JAKS Brewing Co., Purple Toad Social Tap & Grill, Bad Ass Coffee, Swirly Cow Frozen Yogurt, Great Clips, SportClips, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Ent Credit Union. On their way: King Soopers Marketplace, Dutch Bros coffee, Slim Chickens, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express, Super Star Car Wash and Discount Tire.