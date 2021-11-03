Pita Pit's downtown Colorado Springs location has closed after nearly two decades, a victim of the pandemic's economic punch and a franchisee's personal struggles.
Husband-and-wife Craig and Jolene Howard, who took over as franchisees of the location at 8 E. Bijou St. in May 2020, closed the restaurant Oct. 8.
Closure of the downtown Pita Pit might not be permanent, however.
Jolene Howard said she and Craig would like to sell the downtown franchise location. If they don't find a buyer, they hope to locate someone who would take over their lease and convert the space to a new restaurant concept, she said. The space includes Pita Pit's kitchen equipment, tables and chairs.
"We'd prefer to sell the franchise as a whole so that the location could continue," Jolene said. "There are so many great reasons to keep that going. It's a legacy location. A great loyal customer base."
The downtown location, which Gazette archives show opened in 2003 under a different franchisee, is part of the Canadian-based Pita Pit chain that has its U.S. headquarters in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Pita Pit, popular for its pita bread sandwiches and salads, has more than 210 locations in 43 states, its website says; two additional Springs locations are operated by a different franchisee.
Pita Pit corporate representatives didn't return phone calls to The Gazette.
In general, restaurants were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020, especially after states such as Colorado ordered the temporary closure of dining rooms. After such orders were lifted, many restaurants struggled to regain customers.
The Howards and their downtown Pita Pit were no different.
After taking over the restaurant last year, they had "high hopes" that customers would return. But sales didn't fully recover, in part, because many downtown employees who had been past customers weren't back in their offices, Jolene said.
"Business coming back from COVID has not been as quick as anticipated," she said. "That's probably the No. 1 factor. ... Workers from downtown have been working from home for so long that not all of them are returning downtown. Foot traffic is a part of that, absolutely."
In-person learning also was disrupted for students at nearby Palmer High School and at Colorado College a few blocks to the north, which led to the loss of more Pita Pit customers, Jolene said.
"Colorado College came back for one week," she said. "We had those customers in our store. We were so excited. And then they had a COVID breakout and closed everything down again. It was such a bummer. It was so sad."
Then, just as the Howards began to make a profit in January and February of this year, personal factors took a toll on their ability to operate the restaurant, Jolene said.
In March, she gave birth to twins — Keaton, a boy, and Brighton, a girl. They were born prematurely, and their care required time and effort that took her away from the business, Jolene said. They're now doing well and are healthy, though they go to physical therapy, she added.
Two weeks after the twins were born, Craig suffered a stroke. He had managed the restaurant, sometimes spending 60 hours a week there, Jolene said.
He's "on the mend," Jolene said, though still not 100%, and attends physical and cognitive therapy.
"It's unfortunate," she said. "The timing was obviously terrible. There's just no way he could function as he did before in the store, managing and tending the operations and all of that. It is what it is."
With Craig unable to work at the restaurant, the Howards hired someone to manage the restaurant, though that expense cut into their profits, she said.
The couple has now depleted their savings, yet still has bills to pay and therefore hopes someone buys their franchise or takes over the downtown space, Jolene Howard said.
"It's fully set up for a restaurant concept, a quick-casual restaurant concept," she said. "We need to at least get out of there without losing everything. We have to pay off business loans to be able to break even on it. Well, not even break even, obviously; we lost our (savings) cushion.
"It has been there so long and I feel like I've kind of let it down," Howard added. "It's sad in so many ways, on a personal level and a business level and a community level. It just kind of rips my heart out."