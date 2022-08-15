Checking off shopping lists is about to get easier and quicker for Colorado Springs restaurateurs.

Restaurant Depot, a bulk food and supply store chain, will open its third Colorado location, Restaurant Depot Express, at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

The new store aims to offer food, equipment and supplies at a low cost to independent restaurants, business owners and non-profit organizations, a company news release announced.

"There's a lot of good independent restaurants that are in Colorado," Ruben Vogel, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Jetro Restaurant Depot, said. "And I think we've always had in mind to expand there."

Restaurant Depot Express, located at 563 N. Academy Blvd., will supply essential and top-selling food and products, Vogel said. The store's inventory will be less than the full-sized, 70,000-square-foot stores in Denver and Greenwood Village, because the Express location will be 25,000 square feet.

However, items not regularly stocked at the Express location that are requested and in-stock at the Denver or Greenwood Village stores will be delivered the next day to the Express store, according to Clive Gavshon, vice president of operations at Restaurant Depot.

The company assessed that an Express store was the best fit for Colorado Springs restaurant owners inventory needs based on the size and type of restaurants in Colorado Springs, Vogel said. And while the Express store is open to the public, Daniel Custer, Director of Marketing, said the products offered are more conducive for businesses with restaurant shopping needs.

"Our whole strategy is that we're trying to help the small business staying in business," Vogel said. "We're really excited about being able to supply that to Colorado Springs as far as giving them an opportunity to be able to buy ... quality product at a really good price."

The new store will save food truck owners like Holly Hand, owner of Cowgirl Kettle Corn & Lemonade, from driving to Denver for her food and supplies.

"We take a trailer up to the Denver Restaurant Depots, both of them usually, and we get all our supplies," Hand said. "... We decided to take the trailer and just buy in bulk. So rather than buying ... a few weeks worth of cups, we'll buy a few months worth of cups."

But that isn't always possible for food and products that are in short supply. Hand said some fruits, especially lemons, are difficult to find.

That's why Hand said she has also relied on Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse for food and supplies, but thinks the proximity of the new Restaurant Depot store to Shamrock will provide "healthy competition" that will enhance the options for restaurateurs in Colorado Springs.

"I think most of the food truckers have been scraping any store they can get to," Hand said. "So having this other option here ... will be great."

Restaurant Depot Express is fully staffed and ready to open Wednesday, Vogel said.

The store will then be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 50 customers Wednesday will receive $50 coupons. Other deals will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, the release announced.