Hundreds of residents living near a proposed 232-unit apartment project in Briargate told developers and city planning staff during an emotional and at times tense community meeting Thursday night they feared the new development would "ruin" their neighborhood.

About 300 people, most who live in Pine Creek, packed a meeting room at Library 21c and told representatives with Portland, Ore.-based developer DBG Properties and city planning staff they were concerned the proposed Royal Pines Apartments would impede traffic and block evacuation routes in the area, that the project would encroach on wildlife in a nearby preserve and that Academy School District 20 did not have enough capacity for additional students, among other concerns.

The project is planned to be built at the intersection of North Powers and North Union boulevards. Colorado Springs planning and community development officials previously said the units will be affordable units marketed toward working families. The city intends to issue up to $40 million in private activity bonds to build the complex.

Because the land is already zoned to allow multifamily residential uses such as apartment complexes, city planning staff can administratively approve the development plan. This means the city Planning Commission or City Council would not hear the proposal during a public meeting unless an individual or a group appealed the city's administrative decision.

The project is currently under administrative review, planners said.

Residents repeated Thursday they felt the city and developer were not taking their concerns to heart.

"We feel like we're talking until we're blue in the face. We don't see anything really changing the progress of this and listening to our genuine concerns. Really, I just see this as 'We're going to push through this, listen to you and do what we want to do anyway," one resident said.

Planning staff said they were hosting the meeting Thursday night specifically to hear residents' concerns to inform their decision on the proposed development.

"I don't know how else to convince this neighborhood ... we're here to listen. ... I know you're not hearing us say, 'Absolutely no, we're not doing that.' We're here to hear your comments so we can pass them to the developers," said Mike Tassi, the city's assistant director of Planning and Community Development.

Most people who spoke Thursday said they feared additional traffic generated by new residents living in hundreds of apartment units would impact already congested roads around the development site and Pine Creek neighborhood.

There is already too much traffic on Briargate Parkway, Union Boulevard and Powers Boulevard bordering the neighborhood, residents said. Without a connection from the apartment site to a main thoroughfare like Union, neighbors worried traffic would go through residential streets like Royal Pine and Pine Manor drives to get to and from Briargate Parkway and Interstate 25. Additional traffic could create safety hazards for people walking or biking in the area, they said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, which owns Powers Boulevard, will not allow a connection at Union because it is located within 550 feet of a continuous freeway off-ramp, said Tim McConnell, president of engineering and surveying company Drexel, Barrell working with the developer.

With one entrance and exit point into the complex and roundabouts located along exit routes, residents said they were concerned about critical and potentially deadly traffic backups during emergency evacuations, particularly if a car stalled or there was a traffic accident.

They questioned the accuracy of a traffic study developers submitted for the project conducted for one day, June 20, when nearby schools were not in session.

"I'm not saying the (traffic) study was done with ill intent … (but its) underlying assumptions, methods and conclusions are not rooted in common sense. Many flaws exist that should affect the city's assessment of risks associated with this project," a resident said.

City Planning Supervisor Katelynn Wintz said the city's traffic engineering division is still reviewing the report and has indicated it needs more information. Developers said Thursday they would increase the traffic counts in their report by 20% and will do another study when school is in session to account for school traffic.

McConnell also said developers added 30 additional parking spaces at the site, a 10% increase, up to 339 parking spaces. Pine Creek neighbors previously said they worried new residents would park on and crowd neighboring residential streets without sufficient parking planned at the proposed apartment complex.

Some residents said they believed the proposed project site was zoned for commercial use only and were surprised to see an apartment complex planned; an agreement with Pine Creek developer La Plata Communities also prevented non-commercial uses on the land, they said.

"When many of us moved into this neighborhood, we believed that there would be medical offices. ... Many feel there's been a bait and switch," Pine Creek resident Nathalie Ingram said. The city did not make it clear to residents that multifamily uses were permitted on the site, she added. "There was a misstep there. This is why you have this hostility toward you."

Wintz said the site has always been zoned to allow multifamily uses. The city does not enforce covenants through zoning, which are "matters between private property owners and properties that hold the covenants," she said.

She believed La Plata was working with DBG Properties and the community to "work through" that matter, Wintz said.