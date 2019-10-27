TRINIDAD — As the poet Robert Frost wrote: “Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.” That thing is definitely not President Donald Trump.
Last Wednesday, as workers in south Texas prepared to install the first section of brand-new security fencing along the U.S. border with Mexico, Trump at a shale energy conference in Pittsburgh celebrated the progress on his campaign promise, and talked about walls to come.
“And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned.”
The news probably came as no surprise to Kansas, which does not border any foreign countries. It was, however, a bit of a shocker for Colorado. The Centennial State wasn’t even an official territory the last time it bordered Mexico, which ceded the land that now comprises New Mexico to the U.S. in 1848.
“Once they’re done with that, they’re building a naval base in Idaho,” joked Stephen Colbert in his Thursday monologue on “The Late Show.”
“Is that to keep out the Nebraskans or those pesky folks from Wyoming?” quipped one Twitter user.
It wouldn't have been the president's first geography gaffe. But, on Thursday, he explained the apparent covfefe moment with a late-night tweet letting everyone know he didn’t mean it like that.
“(Kiddingly) We’re building a wall in Colorado." (then stated, "We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the wall we’re building on the border,”) tweeted Trump, explaining the jest was aimed at attendees in the “packed auditorium” from Colorado and Kansas.
In the name of rolling with the joke (and an assumption that a Colorado fence would be along the state's southern boundary) we decided to see how Trinidad felt about the idea of a border wall cutting through Raton Pass, some 12 miles south.
Turns out, when you get people talking (if you can) about politics and walls — even theoretical ones, for a satirical story — the humor doesn't last long.
Some of the residents we approached, including the chairman of the Las Animas County Republican Party, didn’t want to comment or said they couldn’t, because of their jobs. A few others weighed in, but asked to remain anonymous.
“You never know who’s reading, and what they might do if you say something they don’t like,” said one shopkeeper, who declined to give her name.
Others, though, were willing to play along.
Aside from the obvious reason a wall here wouldn’t make sense, Trinidad resident Jameson Campbell said constructing such a seamless barrier over the rugged Sangre de Cristo range would likely prove impossible.
“I don’t even know where you’d put it, or how you’d do it. It’s all mountains,” said Campbell, behind the front desk Friday at Tweedleaf Wild West marijuana dispensary. Even if you could build it, he added, “I don’t think it’d make a difference, really. Doesn’t matter where you put it, on the (U.S.-Mexico) border or up here. People can get over walls.”
Eighteen-year-old Justine Mascarenas, working the counter at Tutti Scoops on Commercial Street, chuckled when reminded of the president’s comment, but then got serious.
“I’m glad there’s no wall,” said Mascarenas, who’s studying early childhood education at Trinidad State Junior College and grew up just over the border in New Mexico. “If there was a wall, I wouldn’t be a student, I wouldn’t be successful. I wouldn’t have these opportunities. Just because you’re from New Mexico, or Mexico … we’re still human.”
For Ren Vaugeois, the president’s comment was baffling and par for the course, but Vaugeois said he appreciated the response by Gov. Jared Polis.
“Well this is awkward ...Colorado doesn’t border Mexico,” Polis said in a Wednesday tweet. “Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”
Vaugeois said he thought it was a “poignant and tactful” way to address and correct the misinformation, and also promote a positive state initiative that aims to remove barriers.
“Jared was happy to share the fact that he was working to provide free kindergarten schooling for everyone, so they could learn basic geography and avoid mistakes like this,” said Vaugeois, director of technology for Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre, the parent company of Trinidad Community Theatre. “One would hope that he doesn’t actually think that New Mexico is part of Mexico, but nothing would surprise me. Especially in 2019.”