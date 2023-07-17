Apartments in Colorado Springs these days are a little like convenience stores and gas stations; they seem to be popping up on every street corner.

That's an exaggeration, of course. Yet, booming numbers of new Springs-area apartments that are planned, under construction or poised to open citywide and in surrounding El Paso County show no signs of slowing.

In the first six months of 2023, local, regional and national real estate developers pulled permits to build another 1,794 Springs-area apartments, according to a recent Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report. That follows a furious 2022, in which developers pulled permits to construct almost 5,000 units — one of the highest annual totals on record.

Last week alone, two out-of-town developers held groundbreaking ceremonies — one for a 253-unit complex to be built on Colorado Springs' northwest side and the other for a downtown project with 214 apartments.

Though it's possible higher interest rates or a recession could cause projects to be delayed or even scrapped, in general, Colorado Springs remains on the radar of many apartment developers, industry experts say.

They've cited the Springs' increasing population, quality of life and solid job growth as reasons developers consider the city an attractive market for apartments. At the same time, young people who aren't ready to buy homes and downsizing empty nesters who want a maintenance-free lifestyle are among groups who've driven demand.

"We still have strong demographic trends," said Gary Winegar, investment services president for Colorado Springs-based Griffis/Blessing, which manages more than 12,000 apartments along the Front Range, Western Slope and in Kansas. "Usually, younger people are the ones renting, and that number of people is growing. You've got people who can't afford a house, still, especially with these interest (mortgage) rates. And so that plays into the favor of apartments."

Growing numbers of apartments in Colorado Springs, however, aren't the only thing on the rise.

Vacancy rates are spiking, too, an industry report shows. Empty apartments raise questions whether the Springs' multifamily market is being oversupplied and overbuilt — and if rents that soared to record highs in recent years might begin to tumble as a result.

As recently as the second quarter of 2021, the Springs-area apartment vacancy rate was a low 3.8%, according to 1876 Analytics, an affiliate of Denver-based Apartment Appraisers & Consultants and whose statewide apartment vacancy and rent surveys are sponsored by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

Using data for Front Range markets from online research firm Apartment Insights, an 1876 Analytics survey shows Colorado Springs-area apartment vacancy rates have increased steadily since early 2021 and reached 7.5% in the first quarter of this year. 1876 Analytics examines only established apartments and excludes newer properties that haven't completed their initial lease-ups; to determine rents, its reports focus on market-rate apartments and don't factor in landlord concessions.

Based on construction trends, Colorado Springs' apartment market already has been overbuilt during the past few quarters and will remain that way in the near-to-medium term, Scott Rathbun, a co-author of the 1876 Analytics report, said via email.

Period of overbuilding

A little less than 12,000 apartments are under construction in Colorado Springs, which indicates that about 4,000 units will come online during each of the next three years, Rathbun said. Historically, however, the Springs' maximum absorption — or increase in occupancy — has stopped at just over 2,000 apartments in a 12-month period, he said.

Rathbun doubts the Springs' absorption rate suddenly will double beyond its historical high over the next three years, which he said means its vacancy rate probably will continue to increase.

"Put simply, there are more apartments currently under construction in Colorado Springs than the market has ever absorbed historically," he said.

More empty apartments could mean the record-setting pace of rent increases in recent years probably will slow or that lease rates could even fall, he said.

On the one hand, local apartment rents averaged $1,468 a month in the first quarter, which was $49 or 3.5% higher than the same period in 2022, according to 1876 Analytics.

Still, that's the smallest percentage gain in year-over-year, quarterly rents during the past two years — a time in which rents increased by as much as 18.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period a year earlier, 1876 Analytics figures show.

"At first, rent growth will slow," Rathbun said of the fallout from an overbuilt market, "but if vacancy increases high enough, rents will decline."

Not so fast, apartment industry members say.

Colorado Springs' apartment market traditionally is cyclical — hitting periods when rent increases level off, vacancy rates rise, and landlords and property owners begin to dangle concessions, such as rent discounts, as a means of attracting tenants, said Carmen Azzopardi, vice president of multifamily property services for Springs-based Griffis/Blessing, which manages thousands of apartments in the Springs and along the Front Range.

But she doubts rents will fall and said there have been even more challenging times for the multifamily industry.

"I don't think there's a panic at all," said Azzopardi, who's been with Griffis/Blessing for nearly two decades and has worked in residential management for 37 years. "The number of units being absorbed is pretty darn strong. Everybody knows and is aware we have a lot of units being delivered, and when that happens, we have to make some adjustments to take care of it."

One example: The Lark, a new Griffis/Blessing-managed apartment property southwest of Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road on the Springs' northeast side, offered one-time rent discounts of $1,000 off tenants' move-in costs this year to match a nearby, newly opened apartment complex that offered the same concessions, Azzopardi said. That discount, however, no longer is available at The Lark, she added.

Or, landlords with too many vacant one-bedroom apartments might ramp up rent discounts to fill those specific units, Azzopardi said.

In general, rent discounts range from around $250 to $1,000, she said, and will vary from location to location.

"At this point, we have a lot of properties being delivered,” Azzopardi said. “When that volume happens, everybody is trying to get stabilized, meaning they all want to be at 93% and 94% (occupancy) and so you see an increase in concessions.”

Downtown Colorado Springs will be one area in which concessions are likely as apartment owners battle for tenants, Azzopardi said.

In its annual State of Downtown report in May, the Downtown Partnership advocacy group said nearly 2,000 apartments are expected to open in the next two years, and will be spread across 10 projects being built by eight developers.

Griffis/Blessing has partnered with Springs real estate giant Norwood Development Group on three downtown projects: the 171-unit 333 ECO that opened in 2018; the 177-unit Mae on Cascade, which debuted in 2020; and VIM, a 154-unit project that opened in February and where a 122-unit second phase is under construction.

"Right now, things are good downtown," Azzopardi said. "Is it going to be a bloodbath? Yeah, it will be. At some point we're going to see the $1,000 concessions (downtown) or maybe it's two months free. ... You probably have, probably 700 to 1,000 units that will kind of be delivered all at once, for the most part. Yeah, you're going to see some increasing concessions and specials. That will happen."

'Temporary impacts'

In general, however, some developers dispute the idea that the Colorado Springs apartment market has been or will be overbuilt.

The Garrett Cos., which has offices in Indiana and Denver, is one of several out-of-town developers who've invested heavily in Colorado Springs. Garrett developed two apartment projects locally that totaled nearly 350 units, and its website shows it has six projects with just over 1,350 apartments under construction in and near the Springs.

"With population growth and job growth, the need for housing has been strong," Ken Koziol, Garrett's chief development officer, said via email. "Economic conditions of the past year, along with an increasing supply of multifamily units in the market, may have temporary impacts on a statistic such as vacancy rates. But, no we do not worry that the market is overbuilt."

He added: "We believe that the developments we have created, and those that are under construction, will continue to outperform the market and withstand its conditions."

Other developers say much the same thing: They're confident about Colorado Springs, aren't sweating upticks in vacancies or slower rent growth and are prepared to make long-term investments in the market.

In December 2021, Massachusetts-based Saxon Partners bought nearly 11 acres southeast of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard, where it plans a 320-unit apartment project.

Don Smith, a partner with Saxon, said via email that the company still is finalizing the project's architectural design; construction won't take place for another six to eight months; and its first apartments won't be delivered until 18 months after that.

Even so, Saxon already has submitted a proposal to city government planners for a second, 233-unit project southeast of Voyager Parkway and Federal Drive in the north-side InterQuest area. Saxon envisions a construction start on that project in eight to 12 months, with the first apartments being occupied 18 months afterward.

"We expect there to be some fluctuations in vacancies and rents in the coming years," Smith said, "but are confident in the long-term prospects for apartments in Colorado Springs."

Weidner Apartment Homes of suburban Seattle, whose founder, Dean Weidner, graduated from Wasson High School in the Springs, has undertaken a 10-year, more than $400 million apartment project near its namesake Weidner Field multipurpose stadium in southwest downtown.

A first phase that's under construction and expected to be completed in late spring or early summer of 2024 would add 408 apartments directly south of the stadium. A second phase with 360 units is planned for spring 2027, and a final phase with 413 units is targeted for spring 2030.

Greg Cerbana, a Weidner vice president, said the company's internal estimate shows the local apartment vacancy rate is closer to 6.25%; that's higher than what the company has seen of late, though more than a full percentage point lower than what 1876 Analytics said in its first-quarter vacancy and rent report.

Cerbana, who's part of a recently announced economic development campaign with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, said Weidner Apartment Homes is committed to its downtown project, and others, over the long haul.

"We understand that there are lots of units that are being permitted, and it matches people's desires to be in the Front Range and El Paso County and Colorado Springs in particular," Cerbana said. "But it doesn't really give us pause in terms of the project that we are developing and the ones that we have on the books for the next couple of years."

"We are very, very encouraged by what we see in the marketplace — the number of businesses that continue to choose Colorado Springs and El Paso County to relocate," Cerbana said. "They need to have places to live. We are in it for the long-term, and that's why I think we're a little bit more bullish on the market than others may be."