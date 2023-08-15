The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has approved a plan to replace the existing wastewater system at Seven Falls and haul out waste from the outdoor attraction using trucks that will carry it through nearby residential neighborhoods on its way for treatment.

The organization's board of directors voted 12-2 at its regular meeting Aug. 9 to allow The Broadmoor to install eight new 2,500-gallon holding tanks underground at Seven Falls.

Joe Goode, president of project designer Entech Engineering, said crews will discharge the sewage into 4,000-gallon tanker trucks and transport it about once a day — up to twice per day when visitation is higher — to Colorado Springs Utilities' treatment plant about 5 miles away on Las Vegas Street.

The Broadmoor, which operates the attraction located in El Paso County, must replace its current system because it is over capacity, meeting documents state.

Seven Falls — located at the western terminus of South Cheyenne Canyon Road in El Paso County — is not served by any wastewater district. As the regional water planning agency, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments reviews wastewater applications for El Paso, Teller and Park counties, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Water Quality Control Division will ultimately decide the proposal, PPACG Senior Military and Environmental Planner Ann Werner said.

The trucks could take two similarly distanced routes to the plant. The first is from South Cheyenne Canyon Road to Cheyenne Boulevard to South Nevada Avenue and finally to Las Vegas Street.

The second course travels in front of The Broadmoor hotel — from South Cheyenne Canyon Road to Mesa Avenue, through the traffic circles in front of the hotel, to Lake Avenue to South Nevada Avenue to Las Vegas Street.

On the current system, trucks use the first route to carry waste to a Utilities treatment facility. Goode says the new system would be pumped at least once a day, perhaps twice on busy days.

Three residents opposed to the project told the regional board last week they were concerned all the waste-hauling traffic would come through their neighborhoods along South Cheyenne Canyon Road and Cheyenne Boulevard. They worried about increased traffic and possible environmental hazards if a truck spilled waste on their streets or into Cheyenne Creek.

Some residents also said there was a lack of public dialogue about the project from The Broadmoor and the state health department.

Said Karen Raymond, who has lived on Cheyenne Boulevard for 41 years, "… It's through no fault of ours, but we bear the brunt of the traffic, and now the sewage down our street back and forth."

Goode said Mesa Avenue was too narrow for the tanker trucks to traverse.

Resident Jim Bensberg, founder of Cheyenne Cañon Conservationists and a former El Paso County commissioner, said The Broadmoor's shuttle buses and motorcoaches that are larger than the tanker trucks regularly move visitors to and from Seven Falls along Mesa Avenue.

"I believe that it's wholly appropriate to call into question the idea that Cheyenne Boulevard should bear the full brunt of these and other vehicles," he said.

Residents advocated for Seven Falls' wastewater system to be tied into Colorado Springs Utilities' wastewater system, eliminating the need to haul sewage out of the site in trucks.

That's the goal, Goode said. Though, finding funding for that $1.1 million project, according to rough estimates, as well as design and approval will take several years, he said.

Goode said the tanks are sealed and will not discharge into Cheyenne Creek, which runs south of Seven Falls.

"The vault system, although not ideal in terms of long-term, is the safest way in there. … I think it's everybody's idea that a tie-in (to Colorado Springs Utilities' wastewater system) would be the most desirable (outcome), and down the road that will happen. … This is, at this point, the best option that we have there," he said.

The board approved the proposal with two conditions: The Broadmoor must share with the board its response plan in case of an emergency, such as a spill; and its representatives should meet with residents to negotiate the truck routes.

Board member Dave Donelson, who is also a Colorado Springs councilman and voted against the proposal, said the conditions don't have "much in the way of teeth."

"It's just a recommendation. You know, 'Please come back and talk with us,'" he said.

Board member Stan VanderWerf, an El Paso County commissioner who made the motion to approve the plan with those conditions, said he intended to encourage conversation between The Broadmoor and neighbors.

"That gives the parties on these two sides an opportunity to understand that we as a board do want those people who have two different views to talk to each other and see if an accommodation can be reached," VanderWerf said.

Board members Donelson and John Graham (mayor, Manitou Springs) voted against approving the project. Board members VanderWerf, Yolanda Avila (councilwoman, Colorado Springs), Lynette Crow-Iverson (City Council president pro tem, Colorado Springs), Sharon Thompson (mayor, Fountain), Kellie Case (mayor pro tem, Woodland Park), Laura Kronick (councilwoman, Monument), Roland Gardine (mayor pro tem, Calhan), Holly Williams (commissioner, El Paso County), Dick Elsner (commissioner, Park County), Erik Stone (Board of County Commissioners chair, Teller County), Todd Dixon (mayor, Green Mountain Falls) and Shannon Walker (trustee, Ramah) voted in favor.

The proposal now heads to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Water Quality Control Division for consideration.

The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.