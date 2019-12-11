Red Leg Brewing Co. will break ground Friday on a new $8 million brewery, food and event complex near the west end of Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
The 14,000-square-foot facility will include a taproom with panoramic rooftop deck, an outdoor food court with eight vendors, and an outdoor community event center that will be the “first of its kind” in the city, according to a statement from brewery founder and president Todd Baldwin.
The multipurpose complex, at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, is close to the Sinton and Mesa bike trails, about 2 miles west of Red Leg’s Forge Road location.
“We are proud and happy to continue to call Colorado Springs our home and this project cements our dedication to make Red Leg a permanent fixture in our community, not just as a brewery, but as an operation that all of Colorado Springs can enjoy and be proud of,” said Baldwin, who opened his original brewery and taproom in 2013. “Since day one, the community has supported Red Leg’s mission of ‘serving those who serve’ and this new facility will bring so many wonderful industries together into one location with a backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak.”
Red Leg’s name comes from the cardinal stripe Civil War artillery soldiers wore on the battlefield. Baldwin, who served 10 years in the Army, founded the brewery to “brew great beer” and celebrate the men and women who currently and formerly served in the U.S. military.
Red Leg’s flagship Howitzer Amber, a 5.8% ABV “ruby-copper colored beer,” took silver in the German-style Altbier category at this year’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver.
Chamber of Commerce President Dirk Draper said the brewery expansion will bring “an amazing amenity” and new employment opportunities to residents, especially those in the city’s northwest neighborhoods.
“We’re so proud to see a successful veteran-owned business add to our thriving craft brewing scene,” Draper said.
A public groundbreaking at the new site is 3 to 5 p.m. Friday.
Baldwin said he hopes the new complex will open in late summer or early fall, 2020, at which time the brewery’s original Forge Road operation will close.
“We will be shutting it down or, hopefully, another brewery is interested in it to increase their production,” Baldwin said in an email.