Nearly eight months after Terry Ragan sold his seven apartment complexes to a Denver-area real estate company, life is gradually improving for tenants at the decrepit, bug-infested apartments primarily in southeast Colorado Springs.
New stoves, air conditioners and dishwashers are replacing appliances that stopped working long ago. Requests to fix them were ignored while Ragan was the landlord. Laundry machines that didn't work or left oil stains on tenants’ clothes have been replaced. Security cameras are being installed, and security guards now patrol parking lots previously ceded to drug dealers and other criminals.
The legions of cockroaches, a ubiquitous part of life at Ragan apartments, are being eradicated.
Under the new owners, Slipstream Properties, tenants have to meet and abide by stricter leasing requirements. The New Horizons complex has been rebuilt from the studs out and rechristened North 49 in the first phase of $35 million in planned renovations and upgrades.
Those renovations are expected to kick into high gear in 2019, with at least two more complexes slated for overhauls. By mid-2021, every apartment complex formerly owned by Ragan will have undergone the same makeover, including landscaping upgrades, the new owners say.
For all the problems Ragan caused that have been documented by police and code inspectors over the years — giving gang members free rein, fire and other violations that endangered tenants' health and safety — city officials acknowledge that the 1,200 apartments he formerly owned accounted for a large percentage of the affordable housing in Colorado Springs.
Slipstream's plans will admittedly exacerbate that problem by gentrifying portions of the city's southeast. Repairing and rebuilding the deteriorating complex will attract middle-class or affluent people who displace the poorer, longtime residents who no longer can afford to live there.
Everyone living in the Pine Creek Village, Shannon Glen, South Pointe, Cedar Creek Club, El Vecino and Timbers apartments will be told to leave at some point over the next few years. Some tenants are being offered a chance to move into an old apartment outfitted with new appliances, or a newly-renovated unit costing hundreds of dollars more a month.
Eventually, every unit will have higher, market-level rents. And in a few years, 1,178 apartments that were affordable — but unhealthy and unsafe — will become livable, yet possibly unattainable, for many of the working-class tenants.
For a city with an affordable housing deficit already numbering in the tens of thousands of apartments, the gentrification of some southeast areas — while improving living conditions for a fortunate few who can afford to remain — will exacerbate the problem.
*****
Ask almost anyone, and the horror stories of neglect and mismanagement at the Ragan properties repeat themselves over and over.
For Danny Stone, the problems started almost immediately.
Only one of the stove burner worked. His air conditioner went on the fritz. Requests for repairs went unanswered.
Washing machines and dryers down the hall ruined his clothes. After a while, he gave up and just schlepped his clothes to laundromats or washed them in his bathtub.
Walls were pocked with holes. Hallways and basements were dark because lights were out or broken. Windows were shattered. Ceilings in many second-floor apartments leaked, and mold flourished in many units.
Dozens of gang members known to police lived in Ragan's apartments; drug deals, knifings and shootings were commonplace.
But it was tolerable for what Stone paid for his two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment: $625 a month, plus utilities. Apartments elsewhere in southeast Colorado Springs, typically $60 to $230 a month cheaper than elsewhere in the city, average $1,000 a month.
Ragan's reputation as the city's worst landlord dated to at least 2003, when The Gazette ran a weeklong series on the gang crime, code violations and the mold, bugs and broken appliances that made tenants' living a living hell. Pressure on Ragan from City Hall to sell his complexes began to build after the newspaper's follow-up report in late 2017 found that little had changed at the complexes over the past 15 years.
Tenants found an advocate in District 4 City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, and the council passed new code enforcement regulations in April that toughened fines against repeat offenders, of whom Ragan was the worst.
In May — one month after those regulations were passed — Ragan sold all of his properties to Slipstream, a Denver redeveloper of distressed apartment complexes, for $102 million.
Within weeks, the cockroaches no longer owned the night. Terminix exterminators fumigated at least once a month.
A functioning stove from an empty unit down the hall was brought into Stone's apartment. Washing machines and dryers were replaced, protected by a newly installed door with an electronic lock.
It all seemed unimaginable for someone who had lived in El Vecino apartments, near Circle Drive and Monterey Road, for about three years.
“Once that got under control, and the bug problem was gone, it was like a ton of weight was lifted off of me,” Stone said.
Elsewhere at El Vecino, Stephen and Jolene Bolin received a new stove, air conditioner and refrigerator.
A security guard patrols the parking lots at night — a relief for tenants accustomed to witnessing crimes or being victims. One even stopped Stephen Bolin, 47, while he walked his dog at night, to ask what he was up to — something that might be resented elsewhere but was a welcome sign of change at a former Ragan complex.
Areas for improvement remain, however. Four months ago, a maintenance worker was killed at Pine Creek Village, and another maintenance worker was arrested in his death.
Still, for Bolin's wife, Jolene Bolin, 52, the extra attention has been a godsend. While she praised the new company, a man walked by carrying a 100-foot-long hose down the hallway.
He’s a carpet cleaner, getting to work on the hallway floors.
“This is a first,” Jolene said, smiling.
*****
All the improvements, from renovations to better security to working appliances, will come at a cost.
That's how gentrification works — whether in Brooklyn, Denver or Colorado Springs. To recoup what it paid for the apartments and the renovations, Slipstream will have to raise rents. Instead of $625 a month, the rent for Stone's two-bedroom apartment likely will be several hundred dollars higher.
Slipstream's owners haven't said what they plan to charge tenants once renovations are complete. They said the prices will be at "market rate" for similar apartments in the southeast.
In southeast Colorado Springs, that means about $900 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, and $1,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. A two bedroom, two-bathroom unit there costs about $1,130 a month.
Anthony Loeffler, one of Slipstream's three principals, acknowledged that some tenants might be left in a Catch-22.
"It’s a really tough thing, right?" Loeffler said. "You don’t want to have housing in your city that doesn’t provide basic quality-of-life standards. But the problem with these specific units is, it’s taken a ton of investment to get it to the point where we could offer a product that we’re willing to put out there to the market.
"We have high standards for the way we want the residents in our communities to live. We don’t want to let somebody live with a broken appliance for any amount of time.”
He stressed that the city's affordable housing shortage isn't something Slipstream can fix by itself — nor should it.
"That requires a larger plan, and it requires a lot of investment, and it requires the whole city to come together and figure out how to account for the people who can’t afford market-rate apartments," Loeffler said.
As one of the first tenants told to leave New Horizons, Jenaree Coughlin, 27, called the experience difficult.
She said Slipstream offered her compensation for having to move . Her other option was to move into an apartment that hadn't been renovated.
She chose the latter option, because she couldn't find another place she could afford. She ended up at the far-more decrepit Shannon Glen apartments.
The first unit she moved into flooded within a month, forcing her to move again into an apartment across the hall. There, a pipe next to the kitchen is leaking, and the furnace went out for a week.
"Slowly, they're starting to get a little bit better," Coughlin said. "It's just kind of pulling teeth to get what needs to be done to make things livable."
Especially compared with the now-renovated apartment she left at New Horizons.
New carpeting and marble countertops grace the remodeled units. They also will come at a cost hundreds of dollars more a month.
*****
In the meantime, Ragan's old apartments continue to be islands of affordable housing in a sea of rising rents.
Across Colorado Springs, rents have been breaking records for several years. That trend is fueled by millennials seeking a mortgage- and maintenance-free lifestyle, as well as a population boom that's driven growth across Colorado's Front Range.
With housing in the Denver metro area much more expensive, many people have slid down to Colorado Springs in search of affordable options. That, in turn, has driven up housing costs cross the Pikes Peak region.
Amid that landscape, many new tenants have scooped up cheap, short-term leases — three or six months — that Slipstream has offered to keep the complexes as full as possible before renovations.
As of late December, 93 percent of Slipstream's available units were occupied, said Nick Lazzara, president of Urban Phenix property management.
"It’s a transient city. People come in and out, and they're trying to explore what part of the community they want to live at," Lazzara said. "We’ve had a lot of people really take well to the short-term options.”
Her credit in tatters after a divorce two years ago, Sissy Moore moved to Colorado Springs in October and quickly found a unit at Shannon Glen. Even before she moved in, Slipstream replaced every kitchen appliance and repainted the walls. Her deposit was only $400 — low in this market — and the managers knocked $200 off her first month’s rent.
She pays $760 a month, plus utilities, for a two-bedroom apartment — and only $10 extra a month for her dog.
“I looked at apartments all over the place in Colorado Springs. They’re the price of a house,” said Moore, 36. “And as a single mom, ... it’s tough to find something that you can afford and get on your feet. And this gave me that opportunity. And I think it’s wonderful. My kids love it.”
Also, for the first time in years at these apartment complexes, homeless veterans have been able to use housing vouchers supplied by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Few landlords have been willing to accept those vouchers, because they are worth less than current market rates. Units not yet renovated by Slipstream fall perfectly within the vouchers' price range.
But there's a catch. Those veterans could be back on the streets once renovations take place, said Bridget Edmondson, whose job with the VA is to help homeless veterans find apartments that accept the vouchers.
"They were talking about doing granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances," said Edmondson, while speaking to a property manager at a recent luncheon for veterans at the Cedar Creek Club. "I'm worried about the prices. If some of our veterans are going to be living in here, they might not have anywhere to go once everything gets remodeled."
*****
Stone, 58, knows the clock is ticking. So do his neighbors.
He's banking on time being on his side. He still needs time for his family to get out of debt and onto solid financial footing. But he said he doesn't think Slipstream will fully renovate his apartments anytime soon.
“It is a concern — especially with the way the market is right now,” Stone said. “But I also know how long it takes to make conversions like this. We’re talking two to three years. And within two to three years, we should be doing a lot better to where we can upgrade our living conditions.
“As long as the bottom doesn’t fall out on us, we should be doing good.”
Tenants across Slipstream's properties are making the same calculations. Residents say they're either preparing to leave or budgeting for higher rents. Some say they'll stay, an acknowledgement that rents could never remain so cheap in this city's record-breaking rental market.
Upstairs from Stone, the Bolins say any rent increase will be devastating. They pay about $700 a month, plus utilities, for a two-bedroom apartment. For now, they live solely on his Social Security disability checks due to their ailments.
“I’d be out on the streets,” Stephen Bolin said. “Considering it takes about $500 on average to lay down a deposit, and then the background checks on top of that, and then you have to pay first month's rent — that’s way over my income.”
Jona Maldonado, 26, and his wife already started looking for apartments in Fountain and Pueblo. "Rent's just cheaper" in those cities, he said.
Maldonado lives paycheck to paycheck, working at McDonald's and teaming with his wife to provide for their young daughter. He's thankful for improving conditions at his complex, the Cedar Creek Club. But right now, he can only afford to care about the cost, not the conditions.
“That seems to be the biggest problem around here lately — as much as jobs pay versus how much they’re raising everything right now," Maldonado said. "Nothing’s balanced, so it’s hard.”