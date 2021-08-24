A San Francisco-based real estate company that owns several apartment projects in Colorado Springs and northern Colorado has paid a record per-unit price to acquire the 200-unit Enchanted Springs complex on the city's east side.
The purchase is another sign of strong investor interest in Colorado Springs' apartment market, where record high rents and low vacancy rates have attracted several out-of-town buyers in recent years.
Hamilton Zanze, a 20-year-old investment company, paid $65 million this month to purchase Enchanted Springs, northeast of Tutt Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, El Paso County land records show.
The company acquired the complex from ESH Development of Tucson, Ariz., the project's developer, according to land records. Enchanted Springs opened in 2020.
While the $65 million price tag isn't a record, the per-unit price of $325,000 for a Colorado Springs complex with 50 units or more topped the previous high of $299,835 set this year, according to Gazette research.
November's sale of the 33-unit Blue Dot Place in downtown Colorado Springs remains the highest local per-unit price at $393,393.
A Hamilton Zanze official couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.
In a news release, David Nelson, the company's chief transactions officer, said Hamilton Zanze liked Enchanted Springs' amenities, its proximity to regional employers and its location in a community known for outdoor recreation.
Enchanted Springs is the latest Colorado Springs acquisition for Hamilton Zanze, which has bought and sold several local projects over the years.
In the Springs, Hamilton Zanze also currently owns the Resort at University Park Apartment Homes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, Mountain View Apartment Homes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes and Bella Springs Apartments, according to a company statement when it acquired Bella Springs in 2018.
Hamilton Zanze owns 13 apartment projects in Denver and two in Fort Collins, its website shows. The company also has projects in 14 additional states and Washington, D.C., according to its website.
The company's interest in Colorado Springs is a testament to the city's attractiveness as a place to live and do business, said Bill Morkes, a senior vice president for multifamily investments with brokerage Colliers Multifamily Advisory Group in Denver.
He and Craig Stack, also a Colliers senior vice president, and associate broker Keegan Hofer represented Enchanted Springs' developer in the property's sale.
"The Front Range has been pretty desirable for investors, but Colorado Springs has always been desirable since the recession," Morkes said.
Colorado Springs has seen steady population growth over the last decade, while a strong demand for apartment living has helped propel rents to record highs in recent years.
In the second quarter, average apartment rents spiked to another high of nearly $1,430 a month, while the local vacancy rate was a scant 4.4%, according to a recent University of Denver report.
"Apartment market fundamentals are great, so rents are growing and there's in-migration," Morkes said of the Springs. "That's because the city is a fantastic place to live. The cost of living is reasonable. There's a great business dynamic and diverse business atmosphere ... The economy is very diversified.
"That's what attracts residents and businesses," he said, "and so that's what you need for good apartment market fundamentals."