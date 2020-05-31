Colorado Springs is weighing the purchase of Black Canyon Quarry near Manitou Springs for a new trailhead to access Williams and Waldo canyons, an acquisition that could thrust the city into an unfamiliar role: mining reclamation.
The quarry is partially reclaimed, but work remains to be done for the property to meet state standards and it’s unknown exactly how much that might cost, according to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.
In 1999, the quarry reclamation work was estimated to cost $340,000, a number that is due to be updated, said Russ Means, the state's mineral program director. The city expects reclamation could cost up to $400,000, a city official said.
Marcy Morrison has watched the unearthing of the quarry for more than 50 years from her home in Manitou Springs and supports reclaiming the area. But after working on the reclamation of Queen's Canyon Quarry, she expects the Black Canyon reclamation to be a difficult and long-term project to reestablish vegetation on the scar so that it blends well with the surrounding landscape.
“Reclamation is just an enormous job,” she said.
It is also not a task that was expected to fall to the city. When Castle Concrete pitched the community on expanding the quarry decades ago to provide affordable building material for a growing community it outlined future reclamation and its plans for reclamation were approved by the state, she said.
"We had a lot of promises made to us about how the quarry would look when they finished ... It would very very attractive and we would be very happy with the result. I think that’s what people believed," said Morrison, a former El Paso County commissioner and state representative.
The city is interested in purchasing the Black Canyon Quarry as part of a larger $8.8 million land deal with Castle Concrete that has been approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and a working committee that oversees the spending of sales tax revenue dedicated to open space purchases and park spending.
As part of the deal, the city may purchase 193 acres including Black Canyon Quarry and surrounding land for it’s appraised $1.7 million value and an additional $427,500 that the city agreed to pay to reach an agreement with Castle Concrete for all the property involved in the land deal, said Britt Haley, the city’s park design and development manager.
The package deal also includes 148 acres below Pikeview Quarry and south of Blodgett Peak that the city may buy for about $6.6 million. Castle Concrete would be allowed to take fill dirt from the area below Pikeview Quarry that the city will own to reclaim the quarry as part of the purchase, Haley said. The agreement outlining how much material could be displaced from the property has not been finalized, but it is expected to protect the property from excessive dirt removal, she said.
If the city purchases both pieces of property, Castle Concrete has agreed to donate Pikeview Quarry to the city after it has been fully reclaimed to state standards so that the city could turn into a bike park.
"Once the site is replanted and all that remains is to watch the grass grow back, the city is willing to accept the donation of the property," Haley said of the Pikeview property.
If Castle Concrete failed to reclaim Pikeview Quarry, the state would step in and do the reclamation working using the bond the company is required to post, she said.
"A $15 million bond is standing ready if the company fails to meet it’s obligation," she told City Council members earlier this month.
Reclaiming Black Canyon Quarry
The city envisions a parking area and trailhead on the Black Canyon Quarry property for outdoor enthusiasts on their way to explore Williams and Waldo Canyons once trails are reestablished in those areas by the U.S. Forest Service. The previous trailhead used to access the area on U.S. 24 was eliminated because of safety concerns, according to a city presentation.
"You just can’t overstate how important Black Canyon is going to be for our returned access to Waldo," said Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.
While Waldo Canyon burned in 2012, Sutela describes the area as "starkly gorgeous."
If the city purchases the Black Canyon Quarry, the state would give the city five years to complete the reclamation of the quarry, which includes earth work and revegetation, Haley said. The city would have to meet the same standards of reclamation expected of a private company, Means said.
The city expects the reclamation could cost as much as $400,000 to complete after consulting with an outside expert and the money would come from a sales tax dedicated to parks that in the past has generated $5.4 million per year for open space stewardship and purchases. The entire $5.4 million could be used on stewardship costs, she said.
Castle Concrete has a $340,000 bond set aside to reclaim the property, but if it sells the land to the city the bond would be released to the company, she said.
The estimate for finishing the reclamation is on the low-end of what quarry reclamation projects can typically cost, said Tom Hesemann a senior vice president for Tetra Tech, Inc., a company that has done numerous reclamation projects in Colorado.
Quarry reclamation can be challenging and time consuming in Colorado because of the dry climate and insufficient top soil on quarry sites, he said. Modern quarries typically stockpile topsoil for later reclamation work, he said
"We just don’t have a lot of rain, so it’s hard to get things to grow," he said.
Mountain thunderstorms can also contribute to erosion on quarry sites, he said. Crews reclaiming quarries also need to keep wildlife off the land so they don't eat young vegetation, he said.
Reclamation can remove the large benches associated with quarry sites, but reshaping the slopes can be the most expensive part of the reclamation process, he said.
The benches can be left in place, but they can be dangerous if the public climbs on them because of the risk of falling, he said.
Questioning the price
Lee Milner, a member of the working committee who reviewed the purchase, was the lone member to vote against it because he questioned whether the city should pay $427,500 beyond what the properties are worth as part of the deal.
"We should treat the (Trails Open Space and Parks) money with respect," he said.
The city agreed to pay more than the appraised land value because property values in the region are increasing between 4% to 9% annually. Developers are also interested in the property below Pikeview, Haley said.
City Council President Richard Skorman said he was comfortable with the city paying about 5% above the appraised value for the parcels and that is not unusual. Setting aside the property below Pikeview quarry in particular would help protect residents' views, he said.
"To have the mountain backdrop just filled up with houses is always a worry," he said.