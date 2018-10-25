next Boise State at Air Force, 5 p.m. Saturday, CBS-SN, 740 AM
Air Force opened as 10-point underdogs at home against Boise State on Saturday, and that line has held fairly firm.
But is there reason to believe the Falcons can not only cover that spread, but notch a victory over the Broncos?
We found not only one reason, but 10 reasons to believe in these 10-point underdogs.
1. History tends to repeat itself
Boise State was a 13-point favorite at Air Force in 2014. The Falcons won by 14.
The Broncos were 10.5 favorites at home against the Falcons in 2015. Air Force won by a touchdown.
Boise State was favored by a touchdown when it last visited in 2016. Another seven-point Falcons victory resulted.
Of course the flip side is that the Broncos were favored by 17.5 last year and won by 25.
So Air Force doesn’t always find magic in this matchup, but it’s happened enough to believe it could happen again.
2. Air Force’s rushing defense
No, that’s no typo. While it’s true that Boise State inflicts most of its damage in the air with the Mountain West’s best passing attack (and the nation’s ninth best), that passing attack is most potent when complemented by a running game that keeps defenses honest.
In its five victories, Boise State has averaged 205.8 rushing yards. In its two losses, it has averaged 42.5 yards.
The Falcons have allowed just 746 rushing yards in seven games, and 20 percent of those came on two plays. It’s a run defense that ranks second in the conference, 13th in the nation and could put the Falcons in position to make the Broncos one-dimensional in a way that has been difficult for them to overcome this year.
3. Jeremy Fejedelem and the ketchup bottle effect
Former Air Force defensive coordinator Steve Russ used to compare forcing turnovers to getting stubborn ketchup bottles to finally work. It can take a while to get going, but once it does it pours rapidly.
That’s been happening for safety Jeremy Fejedelem, who played 17 games in the secondary before grabbing his first interception two weeks ago. He then added a second last week.
In the victory that opened Air Force’s three-game winning streak in this series, Falcons safety Weston Steelhammer recorded the first interception of his career. And his second. And his third. Talk about bathing in ketchup.
4. Home, mostly sweet, home
Air Force is 22-5 since 2014 in games played at Falcon Stadium (including a 2-0 mark against Boise State). Among those five losses, one came by four points, one by three points and another occurred in double overtime.
Conversely, Boise State is closer to mortal away from home. Where it has lost six times in the past 2 ½ years. That may not seem like much, but it’s the same number of losses that they’ve suffered at home since 2011.
5. Air Force’s offensive line play
The Falcons opened the season with playing-time rotations across the offensive line.
This was by design to keep players fresh, competition open and build experience among more players.
But as with most platoons, they’ve gone away as clear-cut starters have emerged. As of last week, left tackle Parker Ferguson, right guard Griffin Landrum and right tackle Scott Hattok were each playing without rotating out.
Only center (Connor Vikupitz and Christopher Mitchell) and left guard (Nolan Laufenberg and Colin Marquez) continue to see rotating players.
The improved play that can be seen in the rushing statistics. In the first three games this season against FBS opponents, Air Force averaged 3.55 yards per carry. In the past three, it has averaged 5.01.
6. Fullback has gained steam
Air Force’s offense is always at its best when it has a strong threat at fullback, and Cole Fagan has developed into that through the season.
Over the past two weeks, he has rushed for 167 yards on 25 carries, including runs of 49 and 42 yards.
Prior to that, Air Force had just one run longer than 16 yards from its fullbacks all season.
7. Transitive property
If San Diego State is better than Boise State on the Broncos’ blue turf, winning 19-13 there on Oct. 6. And Air Force is essentially equal to the Aztecs, losing 21-17 in San Diego on Oct. 12 in a game decided late in the fourth quarter.
The transitive property would suggest Air Force can be greater than or equal to Boise State.
While the transitive property means nothing in football, it’s worth pointing out that Air Force and San Diego State employ similar styles this year, highlighted by clock-eating running games and strong run defenses.
8. An emerging tailback
Tim McVey had played only in mop-up time as a sophomore before exploding against Boise State with 141 yards of offense (74 rushing, 67 receiving).
Air Force is still waiting for a breakout game from one of its tailbacks, but the stage could be set for a similar coming out party to what McVey experienced in 2015.
The question is, which one?
Junior Joseph Saucier has rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries in the past three weeks, catching a pair of passes for 32 yards. He started last week.
Sophomore Kade Remsberg has averaged 5.2 yards per carry this year over 55 carries – tops among the tailbacks.
Both have the speed for a McVey-esque emergence.
9. Field position
Boise State ranks last in the Mountain West and 126th nationally in net punting at 32.26 yards.
Not that Air Force is much better (it ranks second to last in the Mountain West at 33.25), but the Falcons moved to Jake Koehnke at the position and he booted a 51-yard punt in his lone attempt in his first start last week.
If the game turns into a tug-o-war of field position, which Air Force games often do (see San Diego State and the first quarter against Navy as examples), the Falcons might be able to exploit a rare Broncos’ weakness.
10. The belief factor
The Falcons have no leftover starters from their last victory over Boise State in 2016 aside from now-backup quarterback Arion Worthman.
Still, most of these players were on the roster for part of the Falcons’ three-game winning streak in the series. Others witnessed part of it from the prep school. All are aware of it. While the Broncos, because of their sustained success, have attracted a mystique rare for Mountain West programs – that doesn’t apply at Air Force.
The Falcons have seen their predecessors win in this series. Often. And they believe they can, too.