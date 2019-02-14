You write me, I’ll write back. That’s a promise.
Disagreement is a big part of what makes life fun. Not just saying that. Truly believe that. I can grow through disagreement. So can you.
So, feel free to disagree. Or agree. Or a little bit of both. I promise to read your message and ponder your message and respond to your message. My email: david.ramsey@gazette.com.
Here’s my first mailbag, a sampling of responses to a column in support of bike lanes along with a rebuttal to my Valentine to the wonderfulness of Colorado Springs. Messages edited for length.
• • •
What’s missing in your photo — ANYONE RIDING A BIKE. I drive the streets of downtown Cascade, Tejon, and Wasatch and no one is using these lanes identical to what you show in your photo.
From what I see, this was the biggest waste of city funds. My viewpoint, it was a PR attempt to appeal to the tree huggers and the millennials. — D.R.
(What’s also missing in the photo that ran with my column? Any moving cars.)
• • •
You nailed it bro! As a road cyclist since 2005 at age 58, I have always been puzzled as to why our fair city did not have many bike lanes & why there was such opposition to them.
Your insightful article will hopefully lead to a better understanding of the reasons why thoughtful planning & painting lines on our roads can contribute to our city being an even better place to live. — S.S.
• • •
Just got home from driving down Uintah where I did roll down the window and shout to the biker riding down the middle of the road in the turn lane rather than the bike path. My encouragement probably was not on the same level as your column proposed. — R.S.
(I encouraged Springs drivers to roll down windows to encourage Springs cyclists. R.S. joins several others in not following my suggestion.)
• • •
Last year, I biked 7,300 miles in Colorado Springs. I bike 12 months a year, on roads, trails, etc. I have done this for the last six years.
So you know, I own a car and pay taxes on two Colorado Springs homes. As a result, I contribute to the local tax base, which helps pay for roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks. I say this because it seems many die-hard car people might think of people like me as a free-rider who does not contribute to local infrastructure. I’d argue these people benefit greatly from people like me as my wear and tear is much lower.
It seems many die-hard Colorado Springs motorists don’t understand the benefits of what you are supporting. From where I sit, most of the reactions are short-sighted, emotional, and poorly argued. … I don’t think many of the people arguing against the bike lanes want to live in a place where the car is king. — M.R.
• • •
Who pays for roads? Taxpayers. Bike riders are not paying their fair share. Of course, those words are the left’s disgusting label for anyone on the right.
Next thing you will be writing about is to get rid of the Drake electrical plant. You are 2 for 2. Did you get bored opining about sports? Now we have to read your other thoughts. — J.B.
(In a former life, which ended in January, I wrote sports columns.)
• • •
We can’t keep the Springs a great place because the Springs isn’t a great place, if by great you mean the people who live here.
Colorado Springs is full of hypocrites who gladly take government paychecks while they say how much they hate government.
People in the Springs, unlike the majority of voters, voted for president a lying, ignorant, bigoted, misogynistic, bullying, egotistical con man.
People in the Springs belong to a political party that doesn’t believe in climate change, that wants to give tax relief to the rich, that denies to women freedom of choice and control of her own bodies, that favors big business over working people and wants to eliminate regulations that protect people’s health, safety, privacy and money.
The Springs have numerous hateful “religious” organizations whose actions are anything but Christian. — D.B.
(A flawed city inhabited by flawed people, for sure, but a wonderful city inhabited by wonderful people, too. Flawed and wonderful can, and do, walk hand in hand.)