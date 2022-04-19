Randy Bishop was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office tweeted out Tuesday.

Bishop was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Faircloth, who was homeless, outside his tent. Faircloth's body was found Nov. 2, 2019, in a vacant lot at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road with suspicious injuries, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Officials with the District Attorney's Office said that additional charges are pending against Bishop.

In November 2019, police rammed Bishop's car and he was taken to a hospital at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. He later escaped a CT scan and stole a detective's handgun, according to police. While Bishop allegedly struggled with the detective, two shots were fired in the hospital. Police say no one was injured.

Police said Bishop stole a car at the hospital. Officers encountered Bishop again Jan. 11, 2020, but he was able to evade them, shooting at police officers and wounding one, police said. He was eventually arrested Jan. 26.