If Vance Joseph had led the Broncos to an 8-8 record, he could have made a case to remain head coach. Not an overwhelming case, but a decent case. He could have boasted three more wins than last season. Impressive battles against the Chiefs and Rams, the NFL’s elite of 2018. A team on the rise.
Losses to the Jets, 49ers and Raiders crushed his chances. (The teams finished a combined 12-36.) Joseph wins two of those three games, and he could have conducted a worthy crusade to return to the Broncos in 2019. He might even have avoided the coaching axe.
Derek Wolfe and a few other Broncos stated strong support for Joseph after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but their words carry little meaning. Players who desperately, and genuinely, wanted to keep their coach wouldn’t have lost in the final weeks of the season to the 49ers and Raiders.
The Broncos remain a mess, which means Joseph was only part of the mess. The offense averaged 13.25 points in the final four games of the season. The Broncos scored a total of 28 points (14 in both games) against the 49ers and Raiders. The 49ers allowed an average of 27.2 points per game, and the Raiders allowed 29.2, worst in the NFL. No other numbers better illustrate the lost state of the Broncos.
When Joseph arrived almost two years ago, the Broncos offense was broken. In his opening press conference, he said the offense wasn’t broken.
A bad start to a bad reign.