Colorado Springs' fourth Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open Tuesday southwest of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road on the city's east side.

The 3,316-square-foot restaurant will have indoor seating, a patio, double drive-thru lane and Raising Cane's first double kitchen in Colorado, which will provide customers with a behind-the-scenes look at food preparation by employees.

As part of Tuesday's opening, customers 13 and up can register from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a chance to be one of 20 winners of free food for a year; those prizes will be awarded to on-site entrants starting at 9 a.m., when a ribbon cutting will take place.

Also, the first 100 dine-in customers who order a Raising Cane's combo meal will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a card for a free box combo on their next visit.

Raising Cane's, which specializes in made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers, opened its first Springs restaurant in May 2019 at Academy Boulevard and Agora Court. It was followed in November of that year by a location southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; a third Raising Cane’s opened in February 2020 northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Raising Cane's will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays; it will remain open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Rich Laden, The Gazette