Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, which debuted in Colorado Springs three years ago, plans to open its fourth restaurant Tuesday southwest of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. THE GAZETTE FILE 

Colorado Springs' fourth Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open Tuesday southwest of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road on the city's east side.

The 3,316-square-foot restaurant will have indoor seating, a patio, double drive-thru lane and Raising Cane's first double kitchen in Colorado, which will provide customers with a behind-the-scenes look at food preparation by employees.

As part of Tuesday's opening, customers 13 and up can register from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a chance to be one of 20 winners of free food for a year; those prizes will be awarded to on-site entrants starting at 9 a.m., when a ribbon cutting will take place. 

Also, the first 100 dine-in customers who order a Raising Cane's combo meal will receive a commemorative T-shirt and a card for a free box combo on their next visit.

Raising Cane's, which specializes in made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers, opened its first Springs restaurant in May 2019 at Academy Boulevard and Agora Court. It was followed in November of that year by a location southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; a third Raising Cane’s opened in February 2020 northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Raising Cane's will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays; it will remain open until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Rich Laden, The Gazette

