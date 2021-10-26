Most people think of yoga as a serene, soft way to commune with your soul and get more flexible.

There’s no screaming, no cursing, no aggressive rock music and certainly no middle fingers.

Clearly, they haven’t met rage yoga yet.

Canadian Lindsay Istace is the founder behind one of the latest twists on the ancient practice. It came to her around 2015, when a bad breakup sent her spiraling. At first, she went to traditional yoga classes, where many a broken-hearted person has turned to wring, arc and bend the fraught feelings out of their bones. But the calm, staid environment wasn’t really cutting it for her.

That’s when she retreated to her basement, where she could really feel into and express all her emotions — anger, rage, sadness, frustration — in such a way that wasn’t appropriate for a typical class setting.

“More often than not, we can end up with a narrow view of what yoga is supposed to be,” said Istace from her home in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Some of us need to take a different route to quiet and calm. You’ve got to let some stuff go. Take an alternative route to get there. For me, that was a problem in a lot of classes — walking in and being quiet right away. I had some stuff to work through right away.”

She told a friend about her new spin on her yoga practice, and they said it sounded like a class they’d like to take. So Istace did a rage yoga workshop at a festival. It was a hit. She taught another one, and soon enough she was leading weekly classes.

Nowadays she leads rage yoga teacher trainings, both in-person and online, and her instructors teach across Canada and the U.S. There are no classes in Colorado, but you can sign up for her six-week online programs at rageyoga.com.

Istace also has a new book, “Rage Yoga,” set to debut Nov. 2. A book tour will bring her to Denver Jan. 15, where she’ll do a book signing and daylong rage yoga retreat at Woods Boss Brewing Co. She’ll also be in Boulder Jan. 16 and Fort Collins Jan. 17.

Maybe surprisingly, her classes don’t look a whole lot different from a traditional class. Yogis often begin in a seated position, where they practice breathwork, before moving into standing postures. And classes wind down in the same way, with guided meditation and corpse pose, or savasana, which Istace likes to call “happy adult nap time.”

The rage is sprinkled throughout, with a less peaceful environment and music, depending on who’s teaching. Some of her instructors like to bring the funk, including party lights and classic rock and metal music. And then there are the out of the yoga box exercises, such as “fists of fire” and “let that (expletive) go,” where attendees are guided to stand and breathe and “take in the (expletive) as they reach their arms high, and fold forward with a loud exhale and vocalization and instructed to let go of the (expletive).

“For some, that means screaming,” Istace said. “For some that means saying things. My favorite one, which has become a legend, was somebody in Calgary who said, ‘I asked you to wash the dishes yesterday.’”

Istace first found yoga through an unusual avenue: contortionism. As a teen, she learned to juggle and fell in love with the idea of becoming a full-time entertainer. She expanded her repertoire to include fire eating and fire dance, before moving to China and training for three months at the Beijing International Acrobatic School. From there, she went to Las Vegas to train under a former Cirque Du Soleil contortionist. She still does circus work today.

Learning contortion helped her cross over into the yoga world, when she had no choice but to embrace finding peace in moments of extreme discomfort, such as when trainers would stand on her legs for 40 long seconds while she practiced her splits. Learning to be comfortable in uncomfortable physical, emotional and spiritual realms is a backbone of yoga.

“It’s why the rage yoga approach to yoga is necessary,” Istace said. “Not everybody can be chill right away. Right now I’m serene. It’s what I found there. But in order to do the things I wanted to do and see the results and have the experiences I wanted, I wouldn’t be perfect right away. I had to breathe and accept.”

While some more traditional yogis might take offense to rage yoga, she doesn’t see much difference between the two styles.

“Anger and the not so happy emotions aren’t inherently un-yogic,” she said. “Yoga is about everything, the whole picture, the holistic view of a person. Those feelings are part of it. Denying them is not helpful. Anger is really important. We need to have it and digest it and use it in a healthy way, and not let it fester. Rage yoga isn’t about working up into a tantrum. You can come and say you had the best day, like you got to pet 10 kittens, and have an awesome class.”

