The Rev. Stan Lightfoot, pastor of Rustic Hills Baptist Church, expected about 200 guests for his congregation’s first trunk or treat last Halloween.
In a good kind of shock, 750 people paraded through the church parking lot on Oct. 31, 2021, where church members handed out candy from the backs of 17 decorated cars and trucks to children who were trunk-or-treating, an alternative to trick-or-treating that has grown in popularity since its origins in the 1990s.
“It blew us away,” Lightfoot said. “We were dashing out to buy more candy because some folks were running out.”
Several enticements led parents and children to flock to the small church at 1927 N. Murray Blvd.
A big banner in front and volunteers waving to motorists on the busy street likely helped draw attendees, Lightfoot said, along with his appearance on a local radio program, “Our Town.”
“We want to demonstrate the love of Christ during a holiday that has sometimes carried pretty strong anti-Christian messaging,” he said.
In turning Halloween fright into Christian might, some vehicles were decked out in biblical themes, such as Noah’s Ark. Others reflected pop culture, including “Lightning” McQueen, an anthropomorphic stock car featured in the “Cars” movie series.
While Christians fight to keep the birth of Jesus front and center at Christmas, they also campaign to make sure Jesus makes an appearance at Halloween.
Some of last year’s revelers at Rustic Hills Baptist Church were dressed in costumes depicting Christian characters, but there were princesses and pirates, too.
“We don’t celebrate Halloween in the way some folks would — we try not to be scary, and certainly not satanic or demonic in any way,” Lightfoot said.
As with its inception in churches about 30 years ago, trunk or treat remains an activity that people perceive as a safe environment for families, Lightfoot said.
“I think people recognize we’re trying to do something that connects our community with our Savior, and that appeals to folks in thinking that their children might be safe, rather than going from house to house and not knowing,” he said.
Halloween’s roots extend to pre-Christian times, when the Celtics in Europe marked the season’s harvest and end of the year with a festival called Samhain, pronounced “sah-win.”
Bonfires and animal sacrifices to Druid gods characterized those early beginnings, along with a prevailing thought that the boundary between life on Earth and the spirit world was at its thinnest.
“So, there’s this tradition of trying to make predictions and prophesies about the coming year,” said professor Deborah Whitehead, chair of the religious studies department at the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus and an expert on religion in the U.S.
Christian practices around Halloween began in the fourth century, when the early church started a day to honor martyrs and saints. The observance moved from May 13 to Nov. 1 in the year 837, according to historical accounts. Many people continue to hold vigils on Halloween to pray and prepare for the following day.
On Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day is commemorated in Anglo Catholic and Roman Catholic churches to pay homage to the departed.
Cultures have adopted different customs surrounding the observances, such Mexico’s Day of the Dead.
Wiccans mark Samhain with a festival on Oct. 31 that usually includes a bonfire and communion with the dead, according to history.com, and American pagans often hold music and dance events called Witches’ Balls.
The Church of Satan views Halloween as “the night when the mundane folk try to reach down inside and touch the ‘darkness’ which for Satanists is a daily mode of existence,” its website says.
While some Christians avoid Halloween like a bad apple because they think the holiday contradicts their religious beliefs and the ways in which they live out their faith, Lightfoot said his congregation of about 75 members “is not interested in sticking our heads in the sand.”
“We’ve tried to take something Satan has made lousy and turn it into something good,” he said.
At Rustic Hill Baptist Church’s second annual trunk or treat, which will be held 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church parking lot featuring 20 decorated vehicles, kids will receive gospel tracts along with sweets and popcorn. Families also will be invited to attend a children’s ministry program or church service.
But no pressure.
“We’re trying to have a fun event while turning Halloween on its head and making it different than what’s portrayed in culture,” Lightfoot said.
About 1 in 3 Protestant pastors in a new survey from Lifeway Research, an evangelical Christian firm that measures the church and culture, said they encourage church members to hand out gospel tracts to trick-or-treaters, the study showed.
And 71% of pastors said they encourage church members to invite friends or neighbors to church events on or near Halloween, such as a fall festival, trunk or treat or judgment house.
Halloween events with a religious twist “take the elements of Halloween that seem to be the most popular with kids and families and extract those from the context that they see as problematic, demonic or Satan worshipping, and put it into, ‘We can still dress up in costume, get candy and have fun,’” Whitehead said.
“By moving it to a church parking lot or building and removing the scary or objectionable elements, they’re attempting to have the best of both worlds — holding onto some of the more popular traditions while doing it in a way that feels more consistent with their theology.”
Among all Americans, 3 out of 4 respondents to a Numerator Holiday Preview survey said they plan to celebrate Halloween this year.
The societal push to observe Halloween is high, Whitehead said.
In recent years, retailers have started displaying Halloween decorations and other merchandise for sale in August, she noted.
Halloween spending this year is expected to reach a record high of $10.6 billion in the U.S., which would exceed last year’s record of $10.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Consumer survey.
“People who object to Halloween for whatever reason, whether for secular reasons because they don’t like the commercialization, or for religious reasons because they feel there’s something in the celebrations that’s not congruent with their faith, it’s hard to stand out from the crowd in that way,” Whitehead said.
Children are exposed to the holiday through their friends and at school, she said, and may not understand why they aren’t being allowed to wear a costume and get free candy.
“There’s pressure on religious and secular Americans to participate in the holiday,” Whitehead said.
Just over 1 in 8 pastors, or 13%, in the Lifeway Research survey said they encourage people in their congregations to avoid Halloween completely.
There’s no commandment or directive in the Bible telling believers not to celebrate Halloween, Whitehead said.
“Then it becomes a matter of interpretation,” she said, with some churches and Christian organizations offering guidance to help followers choose what their family will do.
Objecting Christians refer to the connotations of the holiday’s non-Christian roots.
“Halloween has always had associations with occultism,” says Focus on the Family, in an article on its website about whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. The evangelical Christian multi-media organization is headquartered in Colorado Springs.
The incorporation of horror and slasher films is relatively new, Whitehead said.
“There is a capaciousness to this holiday, which is part of the reason it’s become so popular in North America,” she said.
“There is the more wholesome side of candy and costumes and trick-or- treating, and on the other side are more adult elements like gore, slasher and horror movies.”
“Because the holiday exists across such a broad spectrum, what we are seeing is a lot of churches attempting to meet members of their congregations where they are on this spectrum.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.