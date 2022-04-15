What an external facilitator is calling a “swift” and “meaningful public-engagement process” to help determine the fate of Colorado Springs-owned Westside Community Center begins Monday, officials announced Friday.
The city has hired private consultant Kimberley Sherwood to lead a six-week collaborative effort that produces three “desirable, viable and feasible” recommendations for the center’s operations, which will be submitted to city administrators by the end of May.
“Viability needs to connect with desirability,” she said during an in-person meeting on Friday with about 70 residents in attendance.
While the decision of what will happen to the center, which opened in the 1990s on the city’s westside, is up to city staff and administration and not City Council, public input will help form the recommendations, Sherwood said.
From April 18 to April 29, online and printed public surveys will be available for anyone in the community to fill out, she said.
Refining the themes through “focused conversations” will happen in May, and on May 21, a half-day community workshop will shape the ideas into three recommendations for city staff.
The city’s contract with the current operator, the Center for Strategic Ministry, an outreach of Woodmen Valley Chapel, expires May 31. The ministry has been operating the center since 2010 and said in 2019 said it would not renew its contract.
The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, which oversees the city’s four community centers, has been unable to successfully negotiate a deal with a new operator, leading to an impasse and the impending lack of an operator.
It’s the only city-owned community center that uses a contracted operator. For the past several years, residents have been campaigning to keep the center functioning as it has been, with numerous programs and classes for children through seniors.
Some residents have complained at City Council meetings for months about the latest and now off-the-table plan to have the Center for Strategic Ministry continue managing the property.
A group of residents also formed a new nonprofit that had submitted a proposal to serve as the operator, but it was rejected.
From fielding phone calls, emails and texts from concerned residents, Councilmember Stephannie Fortune, who represents District 3 where the community center lies, said she’s heard a theme.
“It’s more than a building; it’s where relationships are made and special things happen … and we’ve got to do everything we can to make it the best place,” she said.
“Your call to action is to engage and know you’re fully received and your opinion matters. Your idea may not come to fruition, but you will be heard.”
Fortune asked that process participants show grace and open-mindedness.
“Know people are coming with big hearts and great suggestions to get to the best place possible,” she said.
Westsider Alexander Stevens said after the presentation, which did not allow for questions and answers, that he and others are wondering if closing the community center is considered an option.
“No one will answer that,” he said. “I’m concerned this is a smokescreen, and they’ll give us these few months and that’s it.”
The center is important to Sue McGinty for several reasons but, most of all, because her husband’s funeral was held there.
“It’s served a multitude of needs in the community,” she said. “I’m very interested in what happens to it.”
Lisa Tiseo, who doesn’t live on the westside but plays pickleball regularly at the community center, said she supported the Center for Strategic Ministry keeping the contract.
“This place has really filled a void in my life after my husband died and has given me a sense of community,” she said. “We just don’t want to see it go by the wayside. We’re hoping and praying that some good will come out of this.”
The survey will be available starting Monday at ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.
A video of Friday's meeting and more information about the Westside Community Center also are available on that link.