A proposed solar farm in southern El Paso County would come with a bonus for a rural community of residents: money for road improvements.
The 100-megawatt solar installation is planned for south of Pikes Peak International Raceway and east of Fort Carson in an area known as Midway, where residents have long struggled with dirt roads that turn to impassible mud when it rains.
Kansas-based Tradewind Energy, which wants to build the roughly 1,200-acre solar farm, has agreed to donate $70,000 to a local public improvement district if the project moves forward.
The Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District would use the money for improvements to a main thoroughfare for more than 100 residents, said Tami West, chairwoman of the district advisory committee.
“Tradewind has been nice enough to be a good neighbor, to help us out with our roads,” West said. “We do what little we can with what little funds we get.”
The district, which had a budget this year of $41,500, was voted into existence in 2013 to levy a tax to maintain and upgrade the area’s infrastructure.
The donation would pay to establish a culvert crossing on a low-lying area of High Plains View that’s particularly susceptible to flooding, West said. The money would also fund road base, grading and other repairs on the road, she said.
The county is not responsible for maintaining the roads in Pioneer Village because they were not built to its standards, county spokesman Matt Steiner previously told The Gazette. The area was subdivided in the 1970s, a few years before the county had requirements for developers, including a mandate that they build roads before building neighborhoods. Houses didn’t begin popping up in Pioneer Village until decades later, but the county’s rules didn’t apply because they weren’t in place when it became part of a subdivision.
Now, when the district runs out of tax revenue, residents often use their tractors to smooth out the roads and fill in gullies and potholes, said district advisory committee member Peggy Crippen.
“Right now, it’s basically neighbor helping neighbor,” said Crippen, who lives in the area.
Under the terms of a donation agreement, Tradewind will provide the district the money “within a reasonable time following commencement of construction” if the project proceeds. The Board of County Commissioners, which also serves as the district’s board of directors, approved the agreement Nov. 13.
County planning staff must still approve a site development plan before Tradewind can begin building the installation, said Johnna Guinty, the company’s vice president of marketing.
Guinty said in an email she did not have any information on the construction timeline.
Tradewind Project Manager Dave Iadarola told The Gazette last Spring that the company hoped to begin construction on the Midway solar farm this year or early 2019.
The company estimates that the power generated by the farm would be able to serve 50,400 homes, but Tradewind has not yet determined what power companies will buy the energy that’s produced, Guinty said.
Colorado Springs Utilities hasn’t partnered with Tradewind to use any of the power from the proposed installation, according to Utilities spokeswoman Amy Trinidad. Utilities, which plans to add 150 megawatts of renewable energy to its portfolio by 2024, sought bids for solar projects in April and received proposals from eight different companies.
The Gazette’s Conrad Swanson contributed to this story.