Colorado Springs residents who believe a 10-cent plastic bag fee could curb pollution and those who bristle at the thought of the added cost can weigh in at an upcoming virtual town hall.
The proposed 10-cent fee on single-use shopping bags could be headed for the November ballot if five Colorado Springs City Council members agree to pose the question. It is not yet clear, if the question has enough support.
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila was persuaded to back the idea after she was approached by constituents and believes it could be a way to address widespread concerns residents have about trash across town because it would generate revenue for city cleanups. Revenue from the fee would be split between the city and the business with 6 cents of every fee going to the city and 4 cents going to retailers to cover their administrative and shopper-education costs, among other allowed expenses.
Avila described the measure as good long-term planning ahead of larger bans on single-use plastics, which could be enacted statewide.
"Part of this is to start the behavioral change," Avila said. She also would like to see the question posed during a presidential election when voter turnout is likely to peak.
Some residents have raised concerns that a ban on plastic bags during the coronavirus would be ill-advised because of the potential for reusable bags to spread the virus. Some states and municipalities rolled back plastic bag bans to help prevent the spread of the virus. But the new fee wouldn't take effect until July 2021 and Avila expects many of those health concerns will be passed, she said.
"COVID is not going to be with us forever. We have to think of now and in the future," she said.
In the long term, large retailers are planning to phase out the single-use plastic shopping bags to help reduce waste. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that in 2017 4.14 million tons of plastic bags, sacks and wraps were generated and only 390,000 tons were recycled. One of the largest supermarket companies, Kroger, the parent of King Soopers and City Market, has committed to phasing out bags in 2025.
Kroger, CVS, Walmart and other big retailers have also joined an effort to invent a replacement for the single-use plastic bag that will have far less impact on the environment. Retailers plan to invest $15 million in the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag.
In Colorado Springs, if a 10-cent fee was passed, residents are likely to see a simpler replacement for their plastic bags. Shoppers could still receive paper bags for free at shops and some of the fee revenue would be used to provide reusable shopping bags.
Alli Schuch, who supports the fee, sees a huge need for greater revenue to help combat the severe and overwhelming problem of litter, particularly along city waterways, she said.
"Thousands of volunteers can’t keep up with the trash," said Schuch, a consultant working in watershed health.
The ban will also help reduce microplastic pollution, defined as pieces of plastic five millimeters in length, that end up in the watershed and have been found in Colorado's alpine lakes, she said.
Laura Carno, an anti-tax and small government advocate, opposes the fee, which she described as an effort by government to punish bad behavior and push residents in the direction they wish they would go, she said.
The shift away from single-use plastic should be made by individuals and businesses, not by the government, she said.
"Taxpayers and residents are tired of being used as the city’s ATM," she said.
Even if Colorado Springs does not act on a bag fee, state lawmakers could next year.
The Legislature was poised to take up bans on plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam containers in January until those efforts were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The bans are likely to be back next year and could help protect the air, water and wildlife, said Hannah Collazo state director of Environment Colorado, a group that lobbied for bills.
In the long term, plastic producers need be required to have plans for recycling their products, she said.
"It has to be a comprehensive plan addressing the entire life cycle of the product," she said.
The upcoming virtual town hall on bag fees will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP by emailing Carly.Hoff@coloradosprings.gov. Participants will receive directions on how to join via computer or telephone before the start of the meeting. The meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams, a Microsoft Teams account is not required to join the meeting.