Prop CC, at a glance:
Text of ballot measure: “Without raising taxes and to better fund public schools, higher education, and roads, bridges, and transit, within a balanced budget, may the state keep and spend all the revenue it annually collects after June 30, 2019, but is not currently allowed to keep and spend under Colorado law, with an annual independent audit to show how the retained revenues are spent?”
A yes vote supports the measure to allow the state to retain excess revenue it is currently required to refund under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) to provide funding for transportation and education.
A no vote opposes the measure to allow the state to retain excess revenue it is currently required to refund under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) to provide funding for transportation and education, thus requiring the state to continue issuing refunds under TABOR when the state collects revenue in excess of the state's annual revenue limit.