Hospitals in El Paso County and those across the state are bracing for the surge of COVID-19 patients to get worse in the coming weeks, as the county hits another high for the percentage of patients testing positive on average.

Halloween celebrations are also likely to add rapid spread of the virus in the county because numerous events are planned where partygoers will likely be "loud and drunk and spewing aerosols everywhere," said Phoebe Lostroh, who has a Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University and models the local spread of the virus.

"It’s like people have just given up," she said.

El Paso County has seen a steady rise in hospitalized patients since July and set a new record high for the year for the percentage of people testing positive on average at 11.38 on Thursday, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Beyrle said. The rate of spread is also high with 2,594 new cases in the last week.

While the county did see a drop in the number of hospitalized people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 from 246 to 211, it likely isn't a sign of the virus slowing down because of the other signs of spread, she said.

Lostroh also said she expected the situation would get worse, in part, because a significant portion of the population is not on board with COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask.

"I think we should plan for an emergency situation where our hospitals are running out of room," she said.

She said that while 64% of the county's eligible population has been vaccinated and a large number have recovered from the virus it's not enough to slow the virus down because it is so contagious.

It's also very widespread.

Right now, about one out of every 10 people in the community could expose you to the virus, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Robin Johnson said on Wednesday.

UCHealth is making plans for patients to be cared for in hallways, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The system has also moved critical-care patients out of ICU areas, doubled up patients into single rooms and have held patients in the emergency departments or post anesthesia care unit until beds free up elsewhere.

"It’s not clear that someone in a car accident is going to get the care they would have two weeks ago," Lostroh said.

However El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said he had not received any requests from the hospitals for assistance to advocate the state for relief or take other measures.

"The board of commissioners will do everything we can to help the hospitals, if they ask," he said.

The state has reopened its staffing fusion center and can provide people to help with administrative tasks and medication administration, to free hospital staff up for other tasks, said Cara Welsh Colorado Hospital Association spokeswoman.

The center is filling requests for staff from Springs Ranch Memory Care Center and Crestview Assisted Living Center, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

UCHealth said last week that moving patients medically ready to convalesce outside the hospital had been a problem because of staffing shortages and capacity issues at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.