The move to close Cheyenne Mountain Reentry Center is part of a bigger push by Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers to begin closing private prisons in Colorado.
A bill proposed for the upcoming legislative session by the Prison Population Management Interim Study Committee would cut the number of inmates held in the state’s three private prisons by nearly 30% and commission a study by the Department of Corrections on how to “end the practice of using private prisons by 2025 in a responsible way.”
Colorado’s private prisons hold about 3,800 inmates, or 20% of the state’s total inmate population of 19,738.
But the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee isn’t necessarily on board with the notion that that the state can do a better job than private contractors on prisons.
In a December briefing, Joint Budget Committee staff recommended the committee reject the Polis administration request to close the privately run Cheyenne Mountain Reentry Center.
The JBC staff asked the Department of Corrections for data justifying the request, and the department responded that moving the inmates to a state prison would improve reentry outcomes and reduce recidivism. However, a JBC staff briefing said “no data exists that shows a difference between the results in private prison versus public prison.”
The staff pointed out that the JBC had already taken a hard look at the difference in outcomes between private and state prisons. That 2017-18 report said that the legislature “does not have enough information to decide how Colorado's private prisons compare to their public counterparts, despite twenty years of experience with private facilities. Nor does it have enough information to decide if Colorado's private prisons have gotten better or worse over time.”
JBC staff asked the department for evidence of a marked difference between private and public prisons in preparation for the Dec. 2 briefing. The department's response? “The Department does not have empirical analysis and statistical results that shows moving offenders from private to public prison facilities will lead to improved re-entry programming.”
Trani said some of the upgrades to the Centennial correctional facility, called CSP II, are underway, such as outdoor recreation yards and a common room for watching TV or using a microwave. “This is a good use of state resources. We have this vacant multi-million dollar facility that’s been empty since 2012.”
The state last closed a private prison — the Kit Carson facility in Burlington — in 2016. It cost economy of neighboring communities 142 jobs. The district schools lost $400,000 out of their $7 million budget, and total economic losses to Burlington were estimated at $1 million.