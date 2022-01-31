The cost of damage to natural havens? Immeasurable to those who love them most.

But amid what seemed an alarming uptick in damage to parks in 2020, El Paso County officials tallied the bill in 2021. This was a first, said Todd Marts, executive director of El Paso County Community Services, which oversees preserves such as Bear Creek, Falcon, Black Forest and Fox Run regional parks.

"It was surprising and shocking to all of us what the dollar amount turned out to be," Marts said.

The total: $62,837, with staff time built into that. Marts said the vandalism took money and people away from other projects in 2021; the county had about $1.4 million in the budget for parks operation and maintenance on the year.

Most expensive on the vandalism report was the $21,560 dedicated to a bathroom at Willow Springs Pond that was destroyed by fire. It was determined a bathroom was also set aflame at Widefield Community Park. Another fire caused pricey damage to a bridge and fence at Bear Creek Regional Park.

Graffiti accounted for the most budget lines in the vandalism report. Others: rocks in a toilet at Fox Run Regional Park, where also a sink was smashed; illegal tree cutting at Homestead Ranch; ATV trail damage at Falcon Regional Park; and several instances of sports fields torn up by drivers doing donuts.

"Something not addressed in this list is the damage to resources at the Paint Mines," said Marts, referring to the park of ancient rocks on the plains near Calhan. "When you knock over one of those hoodoos, what's the price of that?"

The pandemic came with unprecedented crowds at the Paint Mines in 2020. The county's response was trail modifications and fencing aimed at preventing visitors from climbing. Also, Marts said, two part-time rangers were hired to check behavior.

To monitor about 8,000 park acres with locations more than a half-hour drive apart, the county has two security officers.

Recent trends have led to a delayed public debut of Kane Ranch Open Space. The county has held off opening the new loop trail east of Fountain while a high-tech gate is installed.

"That's not cheap, but neither was all the vandalism," Marts said. "So if we can prevent people going in there after-hours, that would probably be helpful."

The city of Colorado Springs parks department in recent years has closed off more parks not long after dark. Those officials have also reported an uptick in vandalism the past couple of years, including last fall at John Venezia Park; graffiti and damage to water fountains and lights was estimated at $16,000.

Police reported a teenager arrested after $2,000 was put up for a tipster.

"If people report it, that would be helpful to us," Marts said.