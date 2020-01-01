Welcome to 2020. You’ll want to get ready for mailboxes, airwaves and an internet loaded with political advertising.
The new year comes with a showdown for the White House, as Democrats enter the final stretch of their primary season in a bid to unseat Republican President Donald Trump on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Another big name in the GOP is on the hot seat closer to home. Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has a crowd of Democrats, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper, lining up to challenge him for the job.
In Colorado Springs, Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn also has Democrats circling, even though that party hasn’t come close to giving the veteran lawmaker a scare since he won the office in 2006.
Two El Paso County commissioners will seek reelection in November 2020. Republican Commissioner Stan VanderWerf will vie against Democratic union leader Kenneth Schauer for the District 3 seat. District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., also a Republican, has no challengers yet in his reelection bid. As of late December, three Republicans had filed as candidates in the race for the District 2 commissioner seat: conservative firebrand Gordon Klingenschmitt, Falcon-area activist Ron Pace and Carrie Geitner, wife of Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner. The District 2 commissioner, Mark Waller, is running for another term in office.
Gloves are off in the political fight to succeed Dan May, the term-limited district attorney in the 4th Judicial District. The result could hinge on which of two candidates wins the Republican primary in June. On one side is Waller, a former military prosecutor and El Paso County commissioner. On the other, Michael Allen, a Navy veteran and an El Paso County prosecutor
Even without the high-stakes election, politicians in the Pikes Peak region would have plenty to keep them busy.
Lawmakers in the Colorado General Assembly are expected to offer a package of mental health legislation aimed at fixing a system in crisis. A 2019 Gazette investigation found that as many as 450,000 people in the state are going without needed mental health care in a system that lacks providers and is locked in a byzantine maze of insurance rules and state regulations.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder will continue an overhaul of the jail’s health care system that will allow the facility to use community providers, instead of for-profit correctional contractors. Elder began working on the new model with local health care organizations in 2019 but ran out of time to implement the changes by the start of 2020. In the meantime, Tennessee-based Wellpath will provide inmates with medical care under a one-year contract.
The Colorado Springs City Council, in its role as the Colorado Springs Utilities board of directors, could decide whether to expedite the closure of the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant downtown. The controversial plant is slated to be closed by the end of 2035, but several on the board and other community members have called for a quicker shutdown.
City officials also are expecting the lawsuit between Colorado Springs and the four parties suing the city over federal stormwater violations to conclude in 2020. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Matsch ruled in 2018 that the city violated federal stormwater regulations at three development sites, leaving the city liable for what some council members have said could be hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties. Since Matsch’s death in May, the case has been reassigned to a new judge and additional allegations remain against the city.
And the city is also awaiting test results and analysis on the Gold Hill Mesa development. That data could provide further insight into the residential development, where experts at the Colorado Geological Survey have questioned the stability of the land. Two phases of construction are hold while Colorado Springs city planners and engineers await the results and ponder next steps.
In 2020, many Colorado Springs airmen will shift to the military’s newest service branch.
After congressional approval in December, a service branch for space will be established in Colorado Springs early this year. Space Force was part of a wider defense bill in 2019, but the proposal languished amid congressional wrangling.
A last-minute deal saw the force approved; the measure that established it starts by building around the Colorado Springs-based Air Force Space Command.
Many details remain up in the air, including a decision on where the military’s new command to handle warfare in orbit — U.S. Space Command — is housed.
That command is temporarily based in Colorado Springs, but to keep it the city must compete with locations including Alabama and California.
The new year also will set a new course for a beloved local outdoor spot that was ravaged by wildfire in 2012.
No, 2020 won’t be the year we return to the loop trail that has been closed since the Waldo Canyon fire roared on the west side. But it will be the year we learn of the path forward. That could be as early as January, when organizers are expected to reveal what they have in mind. The U.S. Forest Service has been involved in talks that have centered on an ambitious trail system sprawling far beyond the single loop.
Meanwhile, Harrison School District also will blaze a new trail.
Sixth-grade students and teachers at Carmel Middle School in Harrison School District 2 will move classes to Monterey Elementary and seventh- and eight-graders from Carmel will attend school at Panorama Middle School starting in August, during construction to replace the existing school with a 100,000-square-foot school on the same site as the present building. Students will be united again in January 2022, when the $32 million project is completed.
That’s just one of the many projects that will change the Colorado Springs skyline soon.
The 60,000-square-foot U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, under construction at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs, will open in 2020 — possibly as early as April.
The Broadmoor hotel on the Springs’ southwest side plans to open its expanded Broadmoor Hall exhibition space in time for the 36th annual Space Symposium that begins March 30. The hotel is building a nearly 170,000-square-foot addition next to Broadmoor Hall; the new venue would provide about 93,500 square feet of exhibition space that would connect via a corridor to the 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall.
It will also be another booming year for roadwork, with major projects starting at locations including Union Boulevard and repairs keeping U.S. 24 and other thoroughfares tangled.
Get ready for another year of lane shifts and jersey walls on the 18-mile Interstate 25 “Gap” from Monument to Castle Rock.
The $350 million effort to add a pair of toll lanes to the highway, widening it from two to three lanes in each direction, is expected to be completed in 2022.
As construction continues, two lanes will remain open on each side of the interstate during peak travel hours, barring emergencies, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
In 2020, crews expect to complete three wildlife crossings.