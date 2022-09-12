Balmoral Castle might be thousands of miles from Colorado Springs, but the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is being felt in the Pikes Peak region all the same.
The queen died Thursday at her residence in Scotland at age 96. Her 70-year reign as queen is the longest in British history. The royal family said she died peacefully in a post online. Elizabeth’s funeral is set for Sept. 19.
“I was at home (Thursday) morning with the news on …They said that the royal family was rushing to Balmoral and I was like, ‘that’s not good, but I’m going to work today and she’ll be fine,’” said Lisa Walsh, a store assistant for the British Pantry and Tea Room in Old Colorado City.
“I got (to work) and around noon, they announced (the queen’s death) on the radio and played the national anthem and I was here on my own. I cried. I stood up and cried because I’m a huge royal fan.”
Walsh, who is from just north of London, came to the United States after marrying her ex-husband, who was in the military. She loves the Springs but will always be British to her core. She hopes to go home for Christmas — her first such holiday since the 1990s — to catch King Charles’ coronation.
The tea room is a small, cozy shop laden with imported British knickknacks and snacks, including Darvilles of Windsor tea (“the one the queen drinks,” a sign assures,”) packaged scones, Pimm’s liqueur and other British sweets.
On the front door, a nearly life-size sticker of Queen Elizabeth beckons passersby into the city’s own slice of Britain.
Elsewhere in Colorado Springs, The Great British Food Co., on Corporate Drive just off Interstate 25, has a sign overlooking the highway that features the Union Jack flag and a silhouette of the queen.
Saturday, the restaurant held a celebration of life in Elizabeth’s honor. Like any pub, the restaurant is adorned with jerseys, T-shirts and scarves of iconic English soccer clubs such as West Ham United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Interspersed on televisions usually dedicated to showing the day’s sporting events, the pub showcased slideshows with various black and white photos of the queen.
Nick Davey, an English-born musician, had played at the pub over the past few nights. He has been living in Colorado Springs for 16 years, and one of the few keepsakes he brought stateside from England is the card his parents received from the queen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Called the diamond anniversary, Davey said it’s standard practice for anyone in the United Kingdom who reaches that milestone to receive a note from the queen.
“It’s a nice card, it’s signed by her majesty with a nice little note and the crest and everything inside, and a nice picture of Queen Elizabeth on the front. My parents really appreciated it,” he said.
When asked what the queen meant to Britain and the world at large, Davey pointed to her legacy and longevity, which includes weekly meetings with prime ministers dating back to the days of Winston Churchill. Most of all, he emphasized the decorum the queen displayed.
“I think unusually in these days of celebrity public figures she was one who retained an awful lot of dignity throughout her life in the way she conducted herself, and you don’t see that a lot in public figures these days, which I think is a shame,” he said.
“So I think we can respect her for the dignity that she showed whether we agree with the monarchy or disagree with the monarchy. I think she did her job very, very well.”