A preliminary hearing for the 19-year-old accused of planning a mass shooting at schools in Colorado Springs appeared in court virtually Friday afternoon, where attorneys requested the preliminary hearing be waived.

An attorney representing Lily Whitworth, previously referred to as William Whitworth, appeared in Elbert County Court in Kiowa and stated that she was requesting a hearing waiver for her client in hopes of continuing negotiations with the prosecution.

Whitworth is being held at the Elbert County jail, where Whitworth reportedly indicated to an employee in April a continued plan to commit a mass shooting at a school in Academy District 20, where Whitworth was a student at three schools for a total of nine months between 2014 and 2016.

At a hearing April 13, a judge raised Whitworth's bond to $750,000 from $75,000. The mandatory protection order conditions were also modified to include GPS monitoring and no contact with any public or private school property or institution in Colorado.

Whitworth, who is transitioning to female, was arrested March 31 and accused of planning a mass shooting when investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan for Timberview Middle School in Whitworth's bedroom, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

The affidavit states that Prairie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High, both in Colorado Springs, also were listed as “targets” in one of Whitworth’s notebooks, which contained a “detailed” list of people “to be killed.” Investigators did not find any weapons in the home, but found a liquid that is used to clean firearms.

Deputies also found a “manifesto” with the names of mass shooters, political commentators and more while searching Whitworth’s home, according to the affidavit. A notebook was found with instructions on how to make firearms using a 3D printer and how to make homemade explosives. Whitworth admitted to watching a YouTube video on how to build a detonator, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement originally responded to the home after Whitworth's sister reported Whitworth behaving violently and referring to school shootings.

Deputies found Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall, according to the affidavit.

When authorities asked why Whitworth wanted to shoot up a school, Whitworth said: “No specific reason.” Whitworth also admitted to being “about a third of the way from doing it (committing a mass shooting),” the affidavit states.

The prosecution did not object to the hearing waiver and agreed that negotiations with the defense are continuing.

Whitworth faces several charges of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal mischief, menacing and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.

Whitworth will appear next in court on Nov. 6 for arraignment, but the prosecution noted that they may request an earlier hearing if an agreement is reached.

Whitworth appeared to court virtually from the Elbert County jail wearing an orange jumpsuit.