At approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, a staff member at the Union Printers Home told nurses on the third floor, "You need to keep an eye on her," in regard to 89-year-old patient Margarita Sam.
Just a few hours later, Sam was found dead outside the nursing home.
On Monday, the prosecution in the case against Rosalie Warren, a former resident nurse at Union Printers Home, attempted to show the timeline of events that led to the death of Sam, and show that there is probable cause to pursue charges of at-risk-negligent death against Warren.
Upon hearing the prosecution's two witnesses, 4th Judicial District Court judge Gregory R. Werner determined that the prosecution had established probable cause, and that the prosecution could continue to seek charges against Warren.
The prosecution called on Ali Thompson, a former criminal investigator with the Colorado Attorney General's Office, to testify as a witness, as she was investigating the case at the time.
Thompson laid out a timeline of Sam's mental health record and the inactions by Warren that, in the eyes of her and the prosecution, led to Sam's death.
Staff at the nursing home first began to notice unusual behavior from Sam a few days before her death. According to Thompson's testimony, staff at Union Printers noted on Jan. 29, 2020, that Sam had been throwing away personal items in her room and saying she was "moving out," when that wasn't the case.
Thompson testified that the reports of Sam's mental condition continued on Feb. 1, 2020, when staff found Sam lying on the floor near the entrance to the facility. Initially, the staff were worried that Sam had fallen and hurt her head, but she told staff she had just decided to lie down there and didn't fall.
Concern for Sam escalated significantly on Feb. 2, 2020, when her behavior reportedly took a dramatic turn. According to Thompson, staff saw Sam dumping olive oil on the floor and dipping cookies in it, as well as disrobing and telling staff that witches had cast a curse on her.
The behavior reported on Feb. 2 raised the level of concern significantly for the staff and, at approximately 6 p.m., Sam was sent to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Thompson. Sam returned around 11 p.m. and was diagnosed with having suffered a mild psychotic break, and was given the medication Zyprexa to treat it.
Around this time is when Warren began her shift as the resident nurse for the third floor of Union Printers Home, which is where Sam lived. Warren was given the details about Sam's unusual behavior from that day, and also that she had been to the hospital and prescribed Zyprexa from the resident nurse previously on duty on the third floor.
Between the time Sam got back from the hospital and the time she was found dead the next morning, Sam was seen three more times, Thompson testified.
First, she was found wandering on the fourth floor and was brought back down by a nurse who told the third-floor staff to "keep an eye on her." The second time was when certified nurse aide Asia Murray saw Sam in her room, sitting in a chair. The final time was at 4:45 a.m., when Murray checked on Sam again and saw her lying in bed, fully clothed.
Sam was next seen at approximately 11:10 a.m., dead, on a park bench about 40 yards from the building. The El Paso County Coroner's Office found that Sam's cause of death was hypothermia.
Thompson explained that resident nurses at Union Printers were required to perform hourly check-ins on their residents. Nurses also had the option to perform check-ins every 15 minutes if the nurse on duty deemed the situation of a resident serious enough .
When Warren was questioned for an internal investigation conducted by the Union Printers Home, she said she "wasn't sure" when she had last checked on Sam that evening, and that she hadn't written any reports on her that night, Thompson testified.
Following Thompson's testimony, Gary Garcia, the criminal investigator for the Attorney General's Office who took over the case after Thompson left , testified. Garcia said that in an interview with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Warren claimed to have checked in on Sam once between 5 and 6 a.m. the morning of Feb. 3. The person who conducted that interview didn't believe Warren was telling the truth, because of her inability to recall any details about Sam when she checked on her, and the nurse's overall vague description.
When Warren ended her shift at approximately 7 a.m., she informed the nurse beginning the next shift about Sam's trip to the hospital and mental-break diagnosis, but didn't detail how Sam had been acting the previous night and that morning.
The resident nurse, upon finding out about those details later in the day, said she would have acted differently, had she known the full details of Sam's mental well-being.
"This was a completely avoidable incident," Thompson said.
Warren's case will go to trial later this summer, with a starting date of Aug. 8.