What’s ahead for Colorado Springs in the new year? We don’t have a crystal ball, but two local psychics shared their 2019 predictions.
Will Mayor John Suthers win another term in April? What will happen with the Interstate 25 widening between Monument and Castle Rock? What should city leaders focus on in the coming year?
Answers to those questions and more follow. But first, here’s a look at the participants.
Sylvia “Jaye” Garcia has owned Manitou Metaphysical, 1031 Manitou Ave., in Manitou Springs, for nearly a decade. She says she’s a natural clairvoyant, seer and intuitive guide with talents and gifts “from generations of healers of Spanish and native energies.” She offers crystal chakra energy alignment, private crystal ball readings, Tarot card guidance and crystals for clearing. Online reviewers call her “spot on” in her readings, a “special soul” with “awesome vibes” and possessing a very “welcoming” feel. More information at manitoumetaphysical.com.
Jean Kowalski, a part-time psychic reader at the Celebration Center in Colorado Springs, also has a personal practice, Colors of Joy Healing Arts, and a shared office at Yoga Studio Satya.
She says she’s an “intuitive visionary” who has worked for more than 24 years in complementary and integrative therapy.
“I have been termed a no-nonsense, to-the-point intuitive visionary, spiritual teacher, healer and guide,” she says. “I am passionate about supporting others to a place of empowerment, positive self-image and a spiritual connection to their heart center.”
She offers private reading and healing sessions and corporate and business work. More information at jeankowalski.com.
Question: With Mayor John Suthers seeking re-election in April, what do you see for Colorado Springs’ governance and leadership?
Garcia: I feel there’s going to be some controversy with this position. I feel there’s going to be stiff competition. I’m sensing there may be a narrow loss. Narrow. This will be a very close call on this race. I wish him the best of luck.
I have no ill thoughts over it, but there are others who wish to make a difference. The new mayor will be very enthusiastic with the direction of the city.
Kowalski: John Suthers has shown compassion and heart for Colorado Springs in the past. ...
For future election and further support of Colorado Springs, Mayor Suthers would benefit from greater heart expansion to see the pros and cons of population growth and the greater needs of the city.
Question: The economy is booming, and Colorado Springs has become a very desirable place, leading to large-scale population growth. What will this look like?
Garcia: Very busy. A lot of frustration, a lot of readjusting. My fear is over the violence. I’m seeing a new tactic team coming in and organizing to help calm and settle some of the restlessness that’s happening.
I feel that there will be water issues, especially in the east side of town and possibly north going towards Monument.
Another patrol I see organizing possibly for the mountains, for controlling fires. But I’m seeing less fires and less damage.
Kowalski: With greater vision, Mayor Suthers shall be able to observe the challenges Colorado Springs will face with this population explosion: roads and highways, crime, drugs, human trafficking, homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.
These situations need to be looked at from the perspective of the people that call Colorado Springs home, as well as elected officials.
The increased wear and tear of our roads needs to be at the top of the list of concerns. The increased trash and damage to the land — roadways, trails, waterways — is a priority.
This isn’t just the mayor’s issue, rather it is an issue that the community leaders would benefit by coming together for the solutions. If Mayor Suthers continues on, it would be in his best interest to begin here.
Question: Some cite the homeless population as the city’s No. 1 problem. Camps are being cleaned out, town halls held, shelters expanding and a task force examining solutions. What do you see?
Garcia: I feel that things are going to calm down a little more with the homeless. I feel like it may become less of a threat, more helpful, guiding for them. I’m sensing a designated property in the foothills or off the highway south of Pueblo, where people will be able to have a camp, almost like a KOA type of thing, for helping people get organized.
I feel a community in the southern part of the state is organizing and formulating a way to help organize the people. It’s as if a bunch of citizens get together and organize it and get this property and do this, but not like a religious group.
Kowalski: The homeless situation is a serious topic in Colorado Springs and all of El Paso County. This situation is about creating a “Compassion in Action” team. It’s about a blending of not just the city of Colorado Springs, but of all of the surrounding areas and towns throughout El Paso County.
It’s time to come together and create a new vision of support, training and compassionate care. Let’s invite in our future leaders in our area; high school and college students, small business owners, corporations and city officials.
With this team, a new model can be created. Colorado Springs can be a leader across our country. This situation will continue with added population to the area.
Question: The widening of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock is underway. What will happen there?
Garcia: It’s a big topic of contention. This is our progress. I truly see train transport as almost inevitable.
They’ll widen (Colorado) Highway 83, for the relief of the I-25 corridor, and more of the small dirt roads off 83 will be paved. That’s a lot of farm country, so that’s sad for the wildlife and farm animals.
People are moving out here still coming to terms that this is the mountains, this is not LA or Chicago, but they’re making it into a metropolis.
I feel 83 will be widened from Parker all the way through into the Briargate area.
I also feel lots of solar going on between that corridor, as if they’re going to start putting more natural resources for transportation, maybe solar power for the rail system or for highway regulations.
Kowalski: The highway project is much-needed, yet with the process it is taking, it is detrimental to the communities within this area. The project is showing a bigger situation than originally portrayed.
It is a major disruption in people’s lives. It’s also creating an increase of auto, truck and medical insurance from numerous accidents in the area. And it’s a challenged flow of traffic.
This situation falls right into the topic of population growth and an increase of tourists in the area. It would be beneficial for the project to be readdressed with all community and city leaders.
Question: The under-construction U.S. Olympic Museum is part of a large-scale tourism enhancement plan for the city. What do you see ahead?
Garcia: It’s going to be tough being downtown with all of that congestion. I feel Colorado Springs does need this boost with more events, but we are going to become like a twin city of Denver.
So like it or not, Colorado Springs is getting ready to have some skyscraper buildings, some tall apartments, event arenas and lots of parking lots. Old buildings will be converted to new spaces.
The big problem is traffic. There are a lot of people already, which pushes us into Manitou, so Manitou is about to revamp as well to accommodate more traffic.
I feel this is a healthy direction for Colorado Springs.
We are not holding the cowboy image anymore. We are shifting to the big city. Next year there will be a lot of frustrations, a lot of people upset. It’s like going to the dentist, so get ready. It’s a revamp, and there will be great things coming. Things that are safe and fun for families.
Kowalski: The Olympic Museum is a beautiful vision, though until other issues are addressed, having several new attractions will bring in thousands of additional people.
This influx of people will contribute to influence the existing situations and problems in the area.
Any city or state monies that may have been slated for the Olympic Museum and other City for Champions attractions projects would be better utilized with more important issues.
Question: What else for 2019?
Garcia: I also see the city holding on to some of the (Martin Drake) Power Plant and turning it into a microbrew, which wouldn’t be a bad idea. It’s going to be the biggest shift in Colorado Springs. It’s like ‘Look for the stacks,’ and we’re not going to see that any more soon.
I also see stronger Olympic response, like the generation is pumping up the Olympics even more but on a different approach, a more healthier way, now that they are cleaning house.
I see good changes, and it can’t come without the stress of adjustment from the people who may have been here a long time or try to do something with our thinking. It’s not going to work.
People are determined to have a safer, better environment here, almost as if saying we’re moving out of a structured political influence and evolving into a more approachable, easier negotiable level with the people.
Kowalski: It is time for the people, businesses, organizations and government to return to integrity, compassion and caring for each other and the land.
It is time to bring our future leaders into the process of change. It will take everyone to lend a helping hand and heart, to cease judgment and separation, and embrace care for the less fortunate.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.