After eight hours of mind-numbing competition, it was hard for Jonathan Pizzolatto to think anything beyond "Whew. It's over."
When it was finished the 25-year-old Pikes Peak Community College student came home from this year's SkillsUSA Championships, held over the summer in Louisville, Ky., with the title of 2019 National Champion Technical Drafter.
“I didn’t think I did very well,” Pizzolatto said. “There was a lot of pressure; I was very nervous.”
He finished the assigned project with five minutes to spare — a rarity in the race that tests students’ abilities to perform computer-aided drafting tasks they’ve learned in school and must master to succeed in the field.
Many of this year’s 28 competitors didn’t complete the challenge by the end of eight hours, said Matt Howard, vice president of product line management at ConcealFab.
Pizzolatto is proud of the gold medal he received for being the best at making a 3-D model of a part, drawing and annotating it so that a machinist would have all the information necessary to build it.
But he didn’t need the recognition to launch his career.
One week after completing a stint as a PPCC intern at ConcealFab, he got a phone call with a job offer. He’s now a full-time mechanical designer at the fast-growing engineering and product-development company in Colorado Springs.
“We told him, ‘Don’t you come back without a gold medal,” Howard joked.
Managers had high expectations because Pizzolatto finished second in the nation in last year’s competition.
Only one college student from each state and three U.S. territories qualifies for the national finals, which offers competitions in a variety of vocational and technical skills.
He’s not the only national champion technical drafter working at ConcealFab, which designs and manufactures integrated street-light poles that contain 5G telecommunications equipment and other advanced mounting and concealment products for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint.
The 2017 national technical drafter title holder, William Elwood, also is putting his associate’s degree in computer-aided drafting from PPCC to use. The 26-year-old works as a product line manager at the privately owned ConcealFab, which has ballooned from nine to 150 employees over the past three years.
“I really enjoy the problem-solving aspect,” Elwood said. “It’s also fast-paced.”
Projects last one to five or so weeks, and then it’s onto the next one.
The euphoria from a job well done is familiar.
“When we get good feedback, it feels good in meeting or exceeding the customer’s expectations,” Elwood said. “It’s kind of the rush you get when you’re winning a national championship.”
The accomplishment also shows employers “you have that extra drive and are willing to put in the time and effort to get better.”
ConcealFab has hired nine graduates from PPCC's computer aided drafting program — representing 60% of the company’s engineering team, Howard said.
The partnership is an example of industry representatives voicing their needs about what college students should learn in order to step into a role at a local company after graduation, said Michele Koster, advanced manufacturing coordinator and department chair of computer-aided drafting at PPCC.
The college listens, she said. “It’s helped our program grow.”
ConcealFab’s Howard is one of 69 members of an advisory group for PPCC’s broad technical studies arena. Twenty-eight members provide suggestions on teaching about emerging technologies and help shape the school’s computer-aided drafting program.
At ConcealFab, mechanical designers like Pizzolatto become the technologists for engineers by translating what the engineer is envisioning.
“I think we’ve done a nice job of adapting that skill set that starts at PPCC and stepping in and making a difference,” Howard said. “It allows our manufacturing company to build something right the first time.”
From the company’s engineering team, a concept becomes a reality in the hands of welders, assemblers and machine operators.
The process starts with students who are ready to do an internship. PPCC faculty help them prepare a resume and prep them on interview skills.
At ConcealFab and other companies the school works with, “They’ll comment on how the student could have done better and give tips,” Koster said.
Computer-aided drafting graduates are “in high demand,” she said, in industries such as manufacturing, building and construction, and architecture.
“Everybody’s booming with product development and manufacturing,” she said.
PPCC’s mechanical drafting degree program is popular, Koster said, and usually at capacity, with about 180 students.
Pizzolatto enjoys the problem-solving aspect of his job, which entails creating blueprints, models and designs that can involve precision to 10-thousandths of an inch.
“When you get to see your design work come to life, it’s really rewarding,” he said. “I love that aspect.”