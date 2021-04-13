Mitch Yellen, owner of Altitude Hospitality Group, couldn’t be more pleased that Garden of the Gods Market and Café opens Friday at its new location at 616 S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs.
Executive chef Ariel Bilyeu has created a beautiful menu for breakfast and lunch with a variety of options including vegan dishes and some new menu items with an urban flair. Never fear, many of the popular dishes from the previous menu remain too, such as banana bread French toast and juicy burgers. There also will be sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.
Hours for the café are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Hours for the market are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Details: 471-2799, godsmarketandcafe.com.
The original location for Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 410 S. 26th St., is now Garden of the Gods Catering and Westside Market. The market is stocked with grab-and-go soups, entrees and baked goods. It is also home to a wedding and events catering company. There is no dine-in service offered.
Westside Market hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 471-3663, godscateringandevents.com.