Democrat Jared Polis continues to hold a 7 percentage point lead over Republican Walker Stapleton in Colorado’s race for governor, says a new poll conducted by Republican firm Magellan Strategies.
The poll also found Polis leading by double digits among women and unaffiliated voters.
The results showed Polis ahead of Stapleton, the state treasurer, 47 percent to 40 percent among likely voters, with 9 percent undecided and 4 percent opting for Libertarian Scott Helker — exactly the same results found in a survey conducted three weeks earlier. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.38 percent.
While the two top candidates are tied among men, with 43 percent apiece, Polis leads Stapleton 50 percent to 37 percent among women, and the Democrat leads by 26 percentage points among unaffiliated voters, who account for the largest share of the state’s electorate.
“You could argue Jared Polis has been more successful than Walker Stapleton because of his significant lead among unaffiliated voters,” said Louisville, Colo.-based pollster David Flaherty.
“Those voters at this time — it’s not over, but they appear to be leaning toward Jared Polis. That’s the whole ballgame. Those voters gave (Republican U.S. Sen.) Cory Gardner his lead four years ago. It’s always about them. Always.”
The survey of 500 likely voters was conducted Oct. 8-10 by live interviewers over landlines and cell phones.
Polis, a five-term congressman from Boulder, and Stapleton, a two-term state treasurer, are vying for the office held by Gov. John Hickenlooper, a term-limited Democrat.
The new survey shows what Flaherty called “clear evidence” that the state’s Democratic voters are more energized and interested in the Nov. 6 election than their Republican counterparts.
In voter enthusiasm, Democrats outpaced Republicans by 12 percentage points. Flaherty said he’s never seen a disparity that high between the two parties in Colorado.
By comparison, he noted, Republicans held just a 6 percentage point advantage during the GOP wave elections of 2010 and 2014.
Flaherty said it isn’t too late for Republicans to turn things around, but time is running out.
“The political environment we’re operating in is extremely favorable to Democrats — much more so than we thought,” he said. “Democrats are just more interested in the election.”
In a portion of the survey released Monday by business group Colorado Concern, 52 percent of voters appear to favor Proposition 109, a ballot measure dubbed “Fix Our Damn Roads” that would require the state to borrow $3.5 billion to fix roads and bridges. Only 35 percent support competing Proposition 110, known as “Let’s Go, Colorado,” a measure to raise the state sales tax by 0.62 cents to pay for a range of transportation projects.
State voters also said, by a 6 percentage point margin, that they want Democrats to control Congress, with women, unaffiliated voters and suburban residents all tilting toward Democrats by 13 percentage point margins. Notably, Flaherty said, suburban women said they want Democrats in control by a 25 percentage point margin.
Colorado voters were evenly split in their view of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court: 43 percent approved, and 43 percent disapproved. Slightly more unaffiliated voters disapprove of Kavanaugh’s confirmation than approve, though fully one-third of them said they didn’t have an opinion.
President Donald Trump’s popularity is upside down in Colorado, with 50 percent of voters saying they disapprove of the job he’s doing and 44 percent approving.
Trump is most popular among Republicans, men, older voters and residents of small towns. But the president is viewed unfavorably by Democrats, women, voters younger than 65 and residents of cities and suburbs. Unaffiliated voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing by a 19 percentage point margin.
The poll results in the governor’s race precisely mimic a survey conducted by Magellan and Keating Research, a Democratic polling firm, in mid-September for Healthier Colorado, a nonpartisan advocacy organization. That poll also found Polis leading Stapleton 47-40 among likely voters.
Another poll, primarily on health care policy, was conducted for the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Colorado Health Foundation from Aug. 15-Sept. 15 but only released last week. It showed Polis leading Stapleton by 11 percentage points — though instead of sampling likely or even registered voters, the poll measured the opinion of Colorado residents over age 18.
For a closer look at the latest poll, visit magellanstrategies.com/magellan-strategies-colorado-survey-2018-voters/