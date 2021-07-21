Coloradans vaccinated at certain sites across the state will receive $100 Walmart gift cards starting Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.
Sixty-seven community college students will also win scholarships as part of the state's latest push to improve its vaccination rate. Both programs are the second effort to provide cash benefits and scholarships to nudge the "wait-and-see" crowd, as Polis has described residents who are neither opposed nor enthusiastic about vaccinations.
Ten sites across Colorado will offer the gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated there beginning Thursday, and the program will extend at least through Sunday. Polis said families can get cards for each member who gets inoculated. Polis targeted Mesa County and other western slope areas, which have been hit especially hard by the now-dominant delta variant of coronavirus, as sites for the giveaways.
As of Polis's announcement early Wednesday afternoon, the list of sites on the state website include one Mesa County location, though Polis said more were forthcoming.
Northern Colorado business leaders call for end to extra unemployment benefits, but reports say more issues at play
In addition to the gift cards, five students at each of Colorado's 13 community college campuses will be selected to win $1,000 scholarships.. Two more students, chosen from the entire system, will win $5,000, said Joe Garcia, the chancellor of the state community college system.
The programs come after incentive efforts launched in June that awarded $5 million in prizes to five adults and $50,000 scholarships to 25 middle and high school students. The vaccination rate continued to lag despite those programs, but the state still hit President Joe Biden's target to have 70% of residents inoculated by July 4. The nation overall missed that benchmark.
Though Polis initially touted the success of those programs in other states, he later said that the goal of those two programs was to keep vaccination rates level or at a modest decrease.. Asked Wednesday, he said he felt those two initial efforts "did meet expectations."
The incentives, he said, are "not going to change anybody's minds." The goal is to reach those who've leaned on excuses not to get inoculated but are not expressly opposed, he said.
"What you will find is there are that 10% to 15% -- and earlier in the contest it was like 20% -- of folks who would say, 'I'll probably get it someday,'" the governor told reporters. " ... That's who this is geared after."