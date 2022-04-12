A person and an El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 were shot and killed in Manitou Springs on Monday night after a suspect fired at officers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Manitou Springs police officers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to a business on the 900 block of Manitou Avenue to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm.

Shortly after arrival, officers were shot at by the suspect, according to CSPD. An El Paso County sheriff's K9, Jinx, was struck and killed.

At least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff's deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the person died at the scene.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave. Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

The last officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs was in 2013, officials said.

A funeral procession was held in Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning for Jinx. It started at 5520 N. Nevada Ave., moved south on Nevada Avenue, turned west on East Vermijo Avenue and concluded at the Sheriff's Office.

Jinx joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2020 and was just over 3 years old.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx. Rest easy."

As part of the effort to help the community "process the tragedies," Manitou Springs officials Tuesday morning announced a partnership with UCHealth to provide behavioral health support to residents at no cost Tuesday and Wednesday at City Hall.

The city also canceled its regular work session scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.