Never judge a food truck by its location; the hard to find ones, like Po’Brothers, are often real treasures.
This purveyor of Cajun cuisine has little to offer in the way of views or neighborhood ambiance, but it provides plenty to satisfy the taste buds. Found in a parking lot north of Platte Avenue on Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill part of town, a lot has been done to give the truck some street appeal. Of course, at night, there’s not enough light to fully appreciate it. Nonetheless, in warmer weather there’s an inviting outdoor area for cornhole games and seating for dining or waiting on carryout orders. With January’s evening temperatures, we waited in the car.
The menu is literally composed of “This,” That” and “The Other.” Po’boys, desserts and beverages are their own categories.
The enticing aromas emanating from the truck whetted our appetites. The friendly woman taking our order patiently answered questions. We learned the andouille sausage is made in-house (rather, in-truck); the rolls for the sandwiches are sourced from The French Kitchen; and alligator tastes like fishy chicken — her description, not mine.
The “That” section of the menu features jambalaya, gumbo, etouffee or mac and cheese. The base price is $6. To whichever is chosen, wild alligator tail ($8); crawfish ($6), shrimp ($5, chicken ($4) or andouille sausage ($7) may be added.
We opted for mac and cheese with sausage. This is comfort food with a bayou twist. Corkscrew pasta is coated with a creamy, cheesy sauce flavored with pepper and perhaps a little tabasco — just enough to provide the suggestion of piquancy. It’s topped with crispy onion rings (ours had two, but we made it known we were sharing after learning the servings are large).
An abundant serving of sliced sausage absorbs some of the cheesiness, which enhances its smoky and just-right-spiciness.
I find it hard to resist shrimp po’boys, and I might have discovered the best place in town for this traditional Louisiana comfort food. The toasted roll coated with house-made remoulade overflows with crusty breaded shrimp, diced tomato and strips of banana pepper.
Cajun fries rounded out the order — or so we thought, but I’ll come back to dessert.
The hand-cut fries are seasoned with Cajun spices and served with remoulade and barbecue sauce. Remoulade is a mayonnaise-based sauce with a bit of mustard and paprika and hot sauce (to give it a pinkish color). I knew its tart flavor complemented the po’boy but was surprised it did the same for the fries.
We found ourselves wondering about fried Twinkies. First, we made sure it traveled well since we weren’t going to eat in the car. It did. What we discovered is that this cream-filled sponge cake snack puffs up when fried and tastes like a glazed doughnut. It comes with salted caramel or strawberry sauce, but this treat is plenty sweet without either.
The chef is retired military who attended the Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York. He said he fell in love with Southern cooking. This is evident in what is prepared.
Po’Brothers
Cajun cuisine from a food truck
Location: 1826 E. Platte, Suite 111
Contact: 1-719-650-0770; po-brothers.com
Prices: $6 to $14
Hours: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Outdoor seating. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Shrimp po’boy and mac & cheese.
Other: Limited gluten-free and vegan options available.