Practically hiding in plain sight, Sacred Ground Café is a secret worth revealing. Sorry, regulars.

This neighborhood venue is a popular post-hike (or run) gathering spot given its proximity to North Cheyenne Canon Park and Stratton Open Space. It’s also a happening place for those simply wanting a comfortable setting to enjoy a midmorning snack with a cuppa Joe or a satisfying meal.

The two-story cafe with a colorful mural fits right in among the eclectic residences lining Cheyenne Boulevard.

This is an order-at-the-counter establishment, and food arrives surprisingly fast. Breakfast and lunch are served daily (dinner menu available Friday and Saturday). We enjoyed a midday meal and, had it been a warmer spring day, we would have dined on the patio. The interior is cozy and well-lit thanks to a wide row of windows. Artwork adorns the walls along with a large chalkboard listing the extensive array of available beverages. Yet, it’s the knight in tarnished armor that gets the most looks.

We started with a plate of roasted shishito peppers ($8.50) served with teriyaki sauce. The peppers are small and after roasting they’re wrinkly and blistered — not necessarily pretty. Typically, shishitos are smoky, a little sweet and rarely piquant. However, there are usually a few spicy outliers, which I discover. The teriyaki is superfluous.

All seven of the sandwich options stirred our appetites, but we settled on the grilled cheese with tomato soup ($15) and the chicken Tuscan ($15). The former is reminiscent of childhood in name only. The gooey blend of cheddar and provolone oozes from the golden toasted brioche. The bowl of thick, rich tomato soup is full of veggies and herbs. It’s the perfect foil for a cool day, but also evocative of summer.

The chicken sandwich is served on a ciabatta roll packed with the namesake ingredient (chicken), creamy pesto, arugula, cheddar and roasted red peppers. The combination of flavors and textures is palate-pleasing, making it easy to overeat. The thick roll, while great for keeping the contents in place, makes this a filling meal. Plus, it’s served with a plentiful salad.

Salad dressings, like most of what’s served here, are made in house. We opted for the roasted red pepper, which was more like a relish. A splash of olive oil on the greens is needed.

The display case filled with baked goods was too tempting to ignore. Cookies, muffins, pies, cakes and more are baked on site. The lemon blueberry cake ($6.95) is moist with a lemony frosting. The cake is full of plump berries and surprisingly not overly rich.

By contrast, the orange chocolate cake ($6.95), which is gluten-free, is dense. The intense cocoa overshadows the citrus flavor. This is an instance where a few bites go a very long way.

Baked goods and beverages are available during business hours.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cups of water cost a quarter; refills are free. There’s also a surcharge fee, which I’m slowly learning seems to be the norm at many restaurants these days.

Neither, however, are enough to keep me away.

Sacred Ground Café and Cocktails

Cozy spot for breakfast, lunch or snacks

Location: 1801 Cheyenne Blvd.

Contact: 1-719-475-0888; sacredgroundcafe.com

Prices: $7.50 to $26

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.

Favorite dishes: Tomato soup. Tuscan chicken sandwich. Baked goods.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.