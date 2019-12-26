So much glory means so much trouble.
Colorado Springs is overwhelmed with adoration, which will inspire a flood of newcomers.
My friend Paul Klee sent me yet another rave review of the Springs, this one from GroomingLounge.com. The website rates the Springs as the 10th-most handsome city in America, based on amount spent on personal care and apparel per man and the overall fitness of males.
We’re rated, by U.S. News and World Report, as the third-best place to live in the United States.
Niche.com is (mostly) jammed with love for our city.
“Colorado Springs is the most progressive city I’ve ever lived in,” a resident/reviewer writes. “There are endless things to do and incredible food choices abound. It boggles the mind a bit. The mountain views still cause me to stop and marvel ... The people are friendly and engaging and I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather live.”
Or this, with a brutal invasion by autocorrect:
“The town is great. . . Absolutely gorgeous scenery. Great trials to go hiking, great morticians to climb!”
Yes, we’re popular, and some embrace this popularity.
Mayor John Suthers celebrated after the U.S. News ranking.
“As more people learn about our great city,” Mayor John wrote, “and as we grow and have even more to offer residents and visitors, I’m certain we’ll remain a top contender for the Best Place to Live.”
He’s certain. And I’m certain.
That’s why we need to go to work.
This morning, I was resting in a traffic jam thinking of the admiring reviews of the Springs and realizing we need more negative truth out there. If you live in the flatlands of, say, Wichita and hunger for a new home and browse the internet and read exclamation-mark love for the Springs, what are you going to do?
Move to the Springs, add to sprawl, slow traffic, jam trails and decrease our fun.
Here’s a review from Niche that inspires me. We need more of this:
“Moved to get away from traffic and high rent ... can’t afford a home ... rent eats up 80% of my pay. ... worse than back home, cannot wait to leave.”
Thank you, so much, for that review. We need more malcontents to start whining.
Let’s be clear: I love it here. Colorado Springs is gorgeous and filled with acclaimed outdoor fun along with an underrated arts scene. Our city remains relatively easy to navigate, and if you require big-city fun, Denver is an hour or so away.
And yet ...
We should spread less-than-lovely truths about our beloved city. Those truths could save us from getting trampled by newcomers.
Here’s a partial list. Feel free to add to it:
One: Snow removal
The Front Range takes a let’s-let-the-sun-take-care-of-it approach to snowfall. A storm that would barely faze Buffalo leaves Colorado Springs filled with stranded vehicles and frightened drivers.
What’s the difference?
In Buffalo, the city sends out a vast array of snowplows. In Colorado Springs and Denver, we send out a few snowplows and wait for the sun to do its work. This often results in perilous drives, especially when you seek to scale the hills of Union Boulevard on the city’s north side.
Want safe, easy winter driving? Go elsewhere.
Two: Hailstorms
In the summer of 2018, I was returning from a trip to southern Colorado and drove into a scene straight from a scary movie. Dazed drivers moved slowly along I-25 with pockmarked cars and shattered windshields after a devastating and terrifying demonstration of nature’s power.
It was all so random. If you lived near Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, roofs and cars and windows were ransacked. If you lived a couple of miles away, you were untouched.
We live in hail alley, and it’s scary and dangerous. If you have a pockmarked car, please take a photo and place it on social media.
Want safe, easy summer driving? Go elsewhere.
Three: We are, at best, a so-so sports town
The day after Thanksgiving in 2014, Colorado State’s Rams arrived at Falcon Stadium to tangle with Air Force Academy. It was a sunny, crisp, beautiful fall day. It was a big game. CSU was ranked No. 21 in the nation, and Air Force and coach Troy Calhoun were near the end of an inspiring comeback season. The Falcons finished 10-3 in 2014 after finishing 2-10 in 2013.
The teams delivered one of the most dramatic college sports events of this century. A last-second field goal pushed Air Force to a slight upset. A great game.
One problem and it was a big one:
The stadium was a third full. About 15,000 fans watched the game, and thousands of those fans traveled from Fort Collins.
On fall Sundays, multitudes of Colorado Springs residents gather in front of TV sets to watch the Broncos, but those multitudes seldom gather at local arenas and stadiums. The oceans of empty seats at the CSU-AFA game were the rule, not the exception.
Want to dwell in a hopping sports town? Go elsewhere.