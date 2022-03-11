Major excavation work to reclaim the Pikeview Quarry scar that looms over the northwest edge of town is getting started, potentially setting the stage for a new mountain bike park.
Castle Concrete, the former quarry operator, is responsible for the reclamation of the scar visible from Interstate 25 and plans to use money from a land deal with the city to fund the construction. The Colorado Springs City Council approved spending $8.9 million on 341 acres of open space from the company. The purchase included property below Pikeview Quarry and the Black Canyon Quarry and surrounding property near Manitou Springs.
The city also agreed to allow reclamation workers to remove 2.2 million cubic yards of dirt, or about 157,142 dump trucks full of material, from 9.3 acres north of the quarry on land purchased in the deal.
The excavation of material will lower the elevation of a ridge and require reseeding in the area, Britt Haley, the city’s park design and development manager, said previously. The city doesn't expect the work will leave a hole or depression, she said.
The reclamation plan calls for about 2.6 million cubic yards of dirt total to help fill in the Pikeview scar; the remaining 400,000 cubic yards is expected to come from the mine site, said Chris Arend, spokesman for the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, in an email.
As excavation gets underway, Stantec, the engineering firm doing the work, told the city that dust will be mitigated onsite using a water truck, as required by the state, and earth moving will only take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The company told the city the work is expected to be complete at the end of 2023, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said. The work did not prompt any trail closures.
Critics of the reclamation plan questioned whether the reclaimed site would be stable prior to the city and the state approving the plan. Now that the backfill work is ongoing, state inspections will be done monthly, Arend said.
Structural backfilling work is expected to last two years, allowing for five years of slope stability monitoring under the reclamation plan, he said.
"The site will not be released from reclamation liability until a qualified engineer deems monitoring is no longer necessary," Arend said.
The site will also be revegetated with grasses, broad-leaf plants, shrubs and trees, he said. The entire reclamation project is expected to be finished by February 2027, Arend said. The state has the final say on whether the reclamation is acceptable.
Once reclamation is complete, the city will consider whether to accept the donation of the 100-acre quarry, Zink said.
The city only has concept plans for the bike park that could include trails on portions of the quarry and does not expect to start planning the park in detail until reclamation of the quarry is complete and deemed safe, Haley said previously.