The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department now has rules for where it can donate extra money.
The policy, approved by the building commission last week, states that only 501(c)3 nonprofits are eligible to request the surplus funds, which often surge with permit fees collected on reconstruction projects following hail storms and other natural disasters. The money must be used for purposes related to construction activity or building code administration and enforcement, according to the new rules.
In the past, Regional Building has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars in excess revenue with no formal criteria.
The department donated $200,000 to Springs Rescue Mission in 2016 for the construction of a facility on the organization’s campus off Las Vegas Street. In 2017, Regional Building offered a $150,000 permit fee reduction to Children’s Hospital Colorado for the construction of its Colorado Springs hospital when the department did not conduct as many inspections as was initially expected on the project, said department attorney Virjinia Koultchitzka.
The Colorado Springs Independent, which first reported the contributions, published a story in October 2017 stating that Regional Building had donated roughly $560,000 more to other organizations in recent years. Those contributions included $125,000 that went to a program that pays for new roofs for seniors, $100,000 to the county’s parks department and $70,000 to the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, the Independent reported.
The commission has not distributed any additional funds this year, said Regional Building Official Roger Lovell.
The department's current reserves account for nearly 80 percent of its roughly $16.2 million budget. The reserves are used to pay staffing and operational expenses related to inspections, particularly after extreme weather events, Lovell said.
The surplus has swelled following this summer's rash of damaging hail storms. Since mid-June, the department has issued more than 25,000 permits, Lovell said.
Some have argued that the funds should be returned to those who paid the permit fees. But, oftentimes, contractors pull permits and are reimbursed by insurers, said building commission member Mark Waller.
"Realistically, those dollars belong to insurance companies. There’s not a good way to give it back," said Waller, who's also an El Paso County commissioner. "That's where the giving policy came from."
The rules, which the department began drafting late last year at the request of the Colorado Springs City Council, bar donating excess revenues to endowments, individuals, or organizations that distribute the money to other recipients at their own discretion. The policy also prohibits donations to organizations that support religious programs or political candidates, lobby for or against legislation, produce media products, fund research outside of the county or practice discrimination of any kind.
If the request is for a capital construction project, the sum cannot exceed 75 percent of the fees that the organization is paying to the department for the project.
With bolstered reserves, Regional Building has made efforts to reduce fees for builders and contractors. A rewards program now offers to waive the annual licensing fee for contractors if they meet performance-based guidelines.
The building commission also opted to reduce fees by 25 percent for all valuation-based permits, starting Aug. 1 of this year, Lovell said. Those fees will still be discounted when next year begins, but it has not been decided what the rate of the reduction will be, he said.