Schriever Air Force Base would see a $148 million building boom and another $71 million would go to Fort Carson under a budget proposal offered by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
Elaine McCusker, the military's top accountant, said the $750 billion Defense Department budget aims to deter growing threats from China and Russia.
"China and Russia will not fight us the way we have gotten used to fighting," she said Tuesday during a Pentagon news conference.
The Schriever money would build a "consolidated space operations center" at the base, the military's home for satellite operations. The building boom accompanies growth of the secretive National Space Defense Center at Schriever, which brings together experts from intelligence agencies and the military to plan for wars in orbit.
Fort Carson would get a new set of company operations facilities. The construction will house ongoing growth at the base, which will soon add a security force assistance brigade, pushing its population to nearly 26,000 soldiers.
The $219 million for Colorado would double Pentagon construction spending in the state from 2019, and represents the biggest planned 2020 U.S. investments by the Army and the Air Force.
The White House has said some of the biggest threats from America's rivals are in space, driving President Donald Trump to call for a new separate "Space Force." But the Pentagon's planned investment in that service comes in at a relatively paltry $72 million for 2020.
Much of that money could go into setting up U.S. Space Command, a joint headquarters that would oversee the space efforts of all military branches.
Military space spending overall would top $14 billion in 2020, with $1.7 billion in spending on rockets and $3.4 billion planned for Global Positioning System and infrared satellites.
U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs would see another cut under the Trump plan, falling to $185 million for operations in 2020. That's down from $205 million in 2018 — a nearly 10 percent drop — which is mirrored by a falling budgets across the Defense Department's largest commands.
The military has conservative plans for growing its ranks in 2020, with the Army planning to add 2,000 active-duty soldiers for a final tally of 488,000 and the Air Force adding 2,300 airmen to hit 332,800.
Troops would also get fatter paychecks under the Defense Department plan, with a 3.1 percent hike.
But the Pentagon spending plan has some problems before it gets to lawmakers. The proposed budget relies heavily on one-time "overseas contingency operations" money, a line item that's usually used to pay for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For 2020, the Pentagon wants to pull $98 billion in "base" spending out of the wartime fund in addition to $66 billion for actual deployments.
The use of wartime money allows the Defense Department to skirt around mandatory budget cuts that come from the Obama-era "sequestration" deal that targeted federal deficits. The sequestration cuts were put on hold in recent years, but are set to return for 2020, carving at least $50 billion from Pentagon spending.
Lawmakers have shown reluctance in the past to use the war fund to pay for peacetime needs.
Ryan McCarthy, an Army undersecretary, acknowledged the financial trickery, but said it was needed to stave off cuts.
"We recognize in this fiscal climate we could face flat or declining budgets," he said.