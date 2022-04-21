A new initiative that matches skilled volunteers with short-term operational needs of 100 local nonprofit organizations in El Paso and Teller counties is launching this week to help the sector gain strength while emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and recover from a persistent workforce shortage.
Nonprofit leaders were introduced to Pikes Peak Connect at an open house Thursday, and a public unveiling happens Friday at Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s new Philanthropy Collective at 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The office is holding a public ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and also will introduce the new initiative.
Pikes Peak Connect is “meant to help the nonprofit sector accomplish project-based outputs to decrease costs and support the organizations,” said Mina Liebert, director of community impact for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, a grant-maker that also has programs that help nonprofits with operational fortitude, technical assistance and other training.
Typical volunteer jobs of stuffing envelopes, answering phones, cooking meals, or cleaning up have given way to a system that links professional pro bono work to organizational projects related to operations, development, marketing, fundraising, employee recruitment, the legalities of governance and bylaws, web design, financial planning, leadership coaching, volunteer engagement and other needs.
The initiative is using a nationwide online platform, Catchafire.org, where organizations list projects and volunteers sign up. Local opportunities are being added as nonprofits come on board, Liebert said.
Fourteen area funders, including Gazette Charities Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Gazette, have collectively contributed $100,000 to fund the pilot program for one year, she said.
The money pays for up to 100 nonprofits in the region to join the initiative for free on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.
The Catchafire platform has hundreds of templates for projects nonprofits might pursue using a skilled volunteer, such as creating a development plan, an annual report, a website redesign or other work that organizations otherwise would have to pay for.
Interest from nonprofits is high, Liebert said.
“The idea is not to replace employees but to alleviate employment challenges because of the last two years of COVID,” she said. “This is another tool to help nonprofits and give people a way to volunteer in the community.”
The Community First Foundation in Denver provides a similar initiative for its area nonprofits.
The local project evolved out of a Gazette Charities Foundation idea to start a website, COS Connect, where residents could obtain information about charitable efforts during the pandemic and how to volunteer or donate in the community.
“In response to COVID in March 2020, Gazette Charities Foundation and The Gazette were looking to spur volunteerism and help people in the community know the one place they could go,” said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities Foundation.
COSConnect has been successful, she said, growing to 60 nonprofits promoting volunteer opportunities.
The website now will be folded into the larger Pikes Peak Connect, which will debut in May, Liebert said.
Many organizations were forced to downsize during the pandemic, Mahan said, so this new method of robust capacity building will help sustain nonprofits moving forward.
“There were clearly some hits a lot of our nonprofits took during COVID,” Mahan said. “As we come out of it, many experienced an increase in donor support because people were aware the needs were so great, and many received American Rescue Plan Act funding, which has been helpful.
“We’re happy to be able to do something to make the nonprofit community more resilient as we move out of this crisis and into what’s next for our community.”
Pikes Peak Connect is debuting at the same time as the Philanthropy Collective, in which 10 nonprofits are housed in one downtown office building. The concept is that sharing office space defrays some operational costs, and working in closer proximity inspires greater innovation to help solve community problems through charitable efforts.