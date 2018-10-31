The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon in 2019 will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, a weekend later than tradition.
And the event might not be done jumping on the calendar.
“We’d like to move even further into September,” race director Ron Ilgen said Wednesday, explaining that dates for next year were hard to pin down with other conflicts that month. That includes Manitou Springs’ Labor Day Art Festival and the Heritage Brew Festival that has been held in the town near the end of the month.
“Bottom line, this may not be the final change,” Ilgen said. “We still want to keep options open for the future.”
He said he’s been contemplating the move for as long as he’s been the Ascent and Marathon’s top organizer, since 2002.
The Ascent registers 1,800 runners, the Marathon 800, and he wants those who flock to the base of America’s Mountain to be further removed from the busy summer season. “It’s really come to head with the big increase in tourism in the area in the last couple years,” he said.
He said the decision was also brought to a head after this year’s controversial call to cut short the Ascent due to concerns of weather on the summit.
While he estimates a week won’t make much of a difference for the race’s 64th upcoming installment, Ilgen is convinced clearer days are more likely in September. A news release Wednesday announcing the move cited climate charts showing Colorado Springs’ rain total averaging 1.18 inches that month, compared to 3.35 in August.
But a move deeper into September would likely disgruntle traveling parents whose kids are into their school years, Ilgen recognized. Locally, many schools, along with District 11, have started by Ascent and Marathon weekend.
Some of Colorado’s most committed athletes will no longer have to fit in the Ascent and Marathon with the Leadville 100. The popular races have long shared the same weekends.
Ilgen said September makes more sense in analyzing the international circuit, too. The Marathon last year joined the Salomon Golden Trail Series.
The move, Ilgen said, “I think will bring even more top athletes.”
Registration for the Ascent and Marathon will open Jan. 1, as well as for other events within the Triple Crown of Running Series.
The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K will be Sunday, June 9, followed by the Summer Roundup Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday, July 14.
The Barr Trail Mountain Race, another Ascent and Marathon qualifier, is set for Sunday, July 28, a week later than usual.
