Phil Long Dealerships acquired a second Glenwood Springs dealership Tuesday, adding to its network of 17 other locations in Colorado and New Mexico, its first under the popular Subaru brand.
The Colorado Springs-based automotive group bought Glenwood Springs Subaru from a group that included Jeff Carlson, Steve Nilsson and Carroll Winkler after six months of negotiations.
Carlson will retire, but Winkler will remain as general manager of Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru as will the dealership's other 40 employees, said Kevin Shaughnessy, a Phil Long partner who also is vice president of operations.
"Subaru is one of Colorado's top brands and has a brand promise consistent with Phil Long Dealerships' mission to have our customers, employees and community be the best they can be," Shaughnessy said Tuesday in a news release. "Our expansion enables us to provide more brand choices and offer a larger selection at the lowest prices while delivering great customer service."
Shaughnessy said Carlson and Phil Long CEO Jay Cimino have known each other for decades, starting when Carlson was a manufacturer's representative for Ford and Cimino was a salesman for a Pueblo Ford dealership. He later joined Phil Long Ford, became CEO and eventually acquired the company from the late Phil Long.
The group has since grown to 18 dealerships with 1,100 employees representing 11 manufacturers.
The dealership group also plans to spend $2 million renovating and expanding its Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills showroom, parts and service complex, starting by year's end, Shaughnessy said. The project will add up to 7,000 square feet to the 65,000-square-foot dealership, including a separate showroom for the Ford Bronco product line, four additional quick oil change lanes and up to 12 additional service bays.
"We need to expand to keep up with the growth in sales at that location, which now is the second-highest selling Ford location in Colorado," Shaughnessy said. "We will also update the exterior and interior of the dealership to most current Ford branding as well as replacing the tile and furniture in the building and open up the spaces where our sales staff meets with customers."