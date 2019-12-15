BOULDER • Gary and Carol Burkholder met here in 1966, fell in love and wed. The recent high school graduates worked for a Boulder company providing animals for rodeos.
Ranches surrounded the town. Denver’s outskirts were a 30-minute drive through meadows.
Colorado seemed equally urban and rural. Boulder was a mix of it all.
“Boulder was not this politically charged, radical place it is now. It was nothing like that,” Carol recalls.
When they visit today, they find few remnants of the cow town. The city hosts a massive Google campus and so many other high-tech firms it exudes a palpable Silicon Valley vibe. The average home price surpassed $1 million four years ago. The city’s black neighborhood, the hippies and cowboys are long gone.
Known for ultraleft-wing politics, city leaders boast of their community’s high rankings on best-of lists including Advocate Magazine’s “Queerest Cities in America”; No. 1 on lesser-known “LGBT Family-Friendly Cities”; and Bon Appetit’s No. 1 “Foodiest Town.”
Coastal residents might chuckle when someone calls Boulder “Little San Francisco.” Until they visit downtown, catch a whiff of weed and experience the carnival of street performers, religious gurus, musicians, dancers, fortune tellers and more. The city allows women to go topless. It hosts a Naked Bike Ride and other colorful celebrations.
Boulder symbolizes the cosmopolitan element of a state divided by an urban-rural political and cultural clash the urbanites are winning.
From Fort Collins, through Longmont, Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs, the Front Range bustles with growth from the urbanized coasts.
A short drive east or west from the I-25 corridor reveals a different world. Villages revolve around farming, small businesses, coal mines and oil and gas operations. People talk about guns, God and pickups; not the vegan menus of chefs who moved from New York.
During the summer, signs in rural Colorado yelled “Recall Polis.” It was a futile effort to unseat Gov. Jared Polis, a Boulder Democrat who governs from Boulder after declining residency in the governor’s mansion. Few rural Coloradans care about his same-sex marriage or the hundreds of millions he made with a startup tech firm after graduating from Princeton.
The Burkholders say live and let live and wish that went both ways. Like so many rural Coloradans, they claim laws Polis swiftly enacted force Boulder’s agenda on small-town U.S.A.
They blame Polis for enacting a law that requires a one-size-fits-all sex curriculum in schools, emphasizing LGBTQ education and forbidding “abstinence” as the primary method of birth control.
Rural Colorado’s Boulder concerns don’t end with Polis. Speaker of the House KC Becker, House Majority Leader Alec Garnett and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg are Boulder liberals with visions of social change. In all, residents of Denver and Boulder hold five of the Legislature’s six leadership positions. No member of legislative leadership has a rural background.
The Legislature this year passed 11 “clean energy” bills, and Polis signed them. Polis sees Colorado powering everything from houses to cars to tractors with “renewable” electricity by 2040.
Toward that goal, he signed Senate Bill 181 to facilitate strict regulations of oil and gas production.
Polis wants Coloradans in battery cars, which don’t match the needs of ranchers pulling cattle trailers over unpaved mountain passes.
After a legislative session that imposed multiple progressive urban agendas on rural Coloradans, Polis city-splained to farmers and ranchers the need to start growing crops for plant-based alternatives to meat. Beef is Colorado’s largest export. So farmers and ranchers booed Polis during an appearance at the Colorado State Fair.
Amid other agendas, urban activists want a ballot measure to introduce wolves into rural areas.
“A bunch of Front Range do-gooders freely admit they got petitions signed up and down the Front Range to reintroduce the wolf in western Colorado,” said former U.S. Rep. Bob Beauprez.
“What about western Colorado’s wishes? What do they think? Does it even matter? It’s that ‘we know better’ mentality that doesn’t only insult rural Colorado, it makes it very difficult to exist in rural Colorado.”
For farmers, wolves mean wild animal attacks on valuable livestock.
“There was a time when elected officials, including leadership in our Legislature — even if they were from the metro towns — they had an appreciation for what rural Colorado was like,” Beauprez said. He grew up on a dairy farm near Lafayette. A tiny farm town surrounded by pastures during his childhood, the Denver/Boulder metro sprawl surrounds today’s Lafayette.
Beauprez and his wife, Claudia, bought a ranch near the Continental Divide to escape the city.
“We are very close to an us-versus-them situation in Colorado, if we’re not already there,” Beauprez said. “Rural Colorado thinks the Front Range metroplex doesn’t understand them and does not care. When you see legislation that kicks you to the curb — that basically pushes you down in the gutter — that’s pretty brutal. That’s what it feels like in rural Colorado.”
Elected officials in 11 counties launched a secession movement five years ago. County secessions from Massachusetts and Virginia led to establishment of Maine and West Virginia in the 19th century. A secession ballot measure in Weld County failed, but 44% voted “yes.”
State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, alerted Colorado Politics and other news media last spring about another secession movement inspired by the 2019 legislative session.
The Burkholders aren’t leading a secession crusade, but they understand the sentiment.
After Gary survived combat in Vietnam, the couple chose a rural lifestyle. Gary worked in coal mines until he retired. Since settling in Yampa in 1988, the couple has watched a tiny mining and railroad town morph into a bedroom community for Steamboat Springs, a resort town 30 minutes away.
In the 50-plus years since leaving Boulder for more rural surroundings, the Burkholders have seen mining towns turn to ghost towns. Others have gone the other way, becoming upscale communities fueled by tourism or wealthy out-of-staters with second homes in the Rockies. The Burkholders expect the trend to continue, expedited by the political domination of Front Range politicians imposing their will on the rest of the state.
“The little town where everyone knew each other — where everyone worked on a ranch, the railroad or the coal mine — those little towns are almost gone,” Carol said.