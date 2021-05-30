Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who sees himself as “The People’s Lawyer,” wants his state to wage war on the opioid crisis with money provided by settlements in multistate lawsuits he has won against the prescription opioid industry. Weiser’s latest suit, against the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, settled for $573 million. Weiser has led other multistate suits against Purdue Pharma, former company executives, and members of the Sackler Family who founded and own Purdue Pharma. He wants cities, towns, and counties throughout Colorado to form districts that will use their allocations of hundreds of millions in settlement funds to fight the opioid crisis mostly through intervention and treatment. He sat down with The Gazette editorial board this month for an anything-goes discussion about drugs, drug cartels, the border, homelessness, and a potential gun-control law that flouts the state and federal constitutions.
The Gazette: Is the big problem heroin, or fentanyl, or the stuff that comes in prescription bottles?
Weiser: Yes, yes, and yes. Fentanyl is really deadly. If you take a counterfeit prescription pill, and you think it’s Oxycontin and it’s actually fentanyl, we’re seeing that more and more and we’re seeing it cost people their lives.
The Gazette: This goes straight to the border situation. Does the dearth of border enforcement and an incomplete wall, are those contributing factors to fentanyl on the streets? And heroin?
Weiser: Having a more porous border is obviously a problem for this. The challenge is, those who are trafficking this are so good at it. A lot of them are going through the official border crossings because they get so good at this and there’s enough money.
The Gazette: You mean so-called mules who swallow products in prophylactics and such?
Weiser: All sorts of things. Exactly. They are dedicated to driving these things over the border, so it’s not like they’re finding a hole in the fence or going through the desert. They’re coming right over the main crossings ... So, it’s important that we address that. It’s also important that we address the demand. Because as long as there are people interested in buying it there are incentives for the cartels to bring it.
The Gazette: You said it took 20 years to dig the hole we’re in right now. What should have been done 20 years ago?
Weiser: The failure, if you look at the regulatory side, the FDA allowed Oxycontin to be pushed out there and were too trusting of the lies that the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma were pushing. So, Oxycontin was the start of this, I think in 1996, and they said what was unique about it is that it was slow-releasing. The problem that quickly happened is people determined how to disable the device so they got the full hit right away. As soon as Oxycontin was on the market we should have known it was being used for illicit purposes. ... There was this whole mantra in the medical community that said we have to treat pain more aggressively. Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family marketed this idea to doctors. In 1994, we didn’t have sales of opioids like we do now. We had maybe what normal countries have, which is pretty modest. But Purdue Pharma, led by the Sackler family, mounted a campaign that was deceptive, that was wrongful, and that had tragic results.
The Gazette: Could the FDA have headed that off?
Weiser: I think if the FDA had refused to authorize Oxycontin, that would have made a big difference. The credulousness, the trustworthiness the regulators had. There were multiple points over the past 20 years that the FDA or people in the FDA said “hmm, we’re not sure about this,” but basically, until only a few years ago, they kept finding ways to keep pushing this product out and they kept offering Band-Aids to address what they refer to as the unintended consequences. They made a lot of money putting out a lot of opioids and they knew that a lot of those opioids were not being used for pain management. They were being used for feeding addiction.
The Gazette: You’re saying much of the fentanyl coming across the border is coming across legal crossings. Clearly, there is fentanyl flowing across the border right now with illegal crossings as well. So, we’re talking a lot about treating the stigma and the addiction and the problems associated with it. What do we do to cut off the supply with the perverted impacts of being sanctuary cities? So, it seems to me that Oxycontin is not the problem right now but it’s fentanyl, we see that with the supply, with what’s coming across the border, and we also see it with deaths and overdoses completely spiking off the chart. Unless we do something with the supply, I think we’re going to continue having these conversations.
Weiser: There are three buckets. If you look at deaths, they are prescription pills, heroin and fentanyl. The prescription pills are still a problem. But we are now working to manage that issue and we have to stay vigilant on that. Heroin is a problem, and 7 in 10 heroin users started with prescription pills. And, as you mentioned, fentanyl is a problem, too, and that’s coming over the border. I think we have to deal with it on both sides. We have to deal with the supply and drug interdiction, and we have to deal with it on the demand side, which is there are people who have developed an addiction — in many cases through these legal prescription pills — who are now looking to feed it.
The Gazette: Do you think what’s going on on the border right now is a crisis? Do you agree with the way the Biden administration is dealing with the crisis on the border?
Weiser: I haven’t studied it enough. I, in my portfolio, don’t have any sort of border oversight in terms of what issues I am focused on, so I couldn’t give you a complete answer. As regards this issue, absolutely we are getting drugs that are coming from Mexico and that’s a major problem for us that we have to deal with. In terms of the individuals there, and how the Biden administration is dealing with it? I haven’t focused on it enough to give you more of an analysis.
The Gazette: Would you consider joining litigation against the federal government for not enforcing the border. I think Arizona has started a suit...
Weiser: I’ve not heard of the suit, but I will always consider how to protect Colorado and I don’t have enough firsthand or even analysis of the border to know whether that’s a meritorious action or not.
The Gazette: But if someone comes to you and says we’ve got this multistate lawsuit we’re putting together, you would consider joining?
Weiser: I’ll consider lawsuits that are brought to me. My two basic standards: How does it affect Colorado, is Colorado hurt by what’s happening? Second, is there a viable legal theory?
The Gazette: The first one, yes. The second, I assume, you don’t know yet?
Weiser: I have to see what the theory is. You also have the theory of relief. What are you asking for? There are some issues the courts are better at dealing with than others. I’ll take a look at it. I also believe we need to be figuring out a political solution in Washington that would address our immigration challenges. We have an immigration system that clearly is broken, and protecting the border is a piece of that. But protecting the Dreamers I would say is another piece of that.
The Gazette: Your lawsuit against the Sackler family is analogous to the Big Tobacco lawsuits in the ’90s? You had a case of the aggressive marketing of a harmful substance, often to underage people, and of federal and state governments not taking action maybe they should have taken. Looking ahead at the marijuana regulatory landscape in Colorado, I’m wondering — even though the use of marijuana and its effects are not exactly analogous to those of opioids — what kinds of things could we do for once to get it right? We got it wrong with Big Tobacco, we got it wrong with big pharma with regards to opioids, how can we get it right with what is quickly becoming Big Marijuana? What are things we could do right here in Colorado to head off some of these same problems, such as marketing marijuana to youth, making it more attractive to youth, and making it more attractive in general, and creating a lot of the collateral damage that some research is already starting to show?
Weiser: When I’m asked what surprises me about being the attorney general, one answer is how much of this job is public health. That was, by the way, before we had a pandemic. I’m talking about vaping, I’m talking opioids, I’m talking about marijuana. I am the chair of the Substance Abuse Trend and Response Task Force. I’ve been hearing from moms about what I think is the biggest problem we have with marijuana, which is high potency THC use by kids. The Legislature has worked on a package (House Bill 1317) to limit the way in which young people get high-potency THC products. And here, to your point, what did we get wrong? Medical marijuana is available at age 18. People are giving out marijuana, and it’s really bad. Basically, doctors are not engaging in what I would call true medical care. They’re just saying “You want a prescription? OK, you got a prescription.” This is a problem because if you get an 18-year-old who’s in high school, and then going to multiple locations to get more product, and then they go ahead and share it with their high school classmates, you’ve basically gutted the protections that are in place to prevent kids from getting access at the point of sale. This bill addresses that problem. And I’m not going to say that’s the only problem we have, but it’s a really big one. And, I agree with the premise of your question. We have to stay vigilant, particularly on the issue of kids and access to marijuana. The bill basically seeks to limit 18-year-olds from getting marijuana.
The Gazette: What do you think of potency caps on THC?
Weiser: On banning potency for everybody, there is a principle out of jurisprudence and that’s in general you should not limit to adults what’s fit for kids. So, if we’re concerned about kids having too-high potency, limiting what’s available to adults doesn’t sit right with me in terms of regulatory strategy. I recognize we have another problem. We need more research. We haven’t had enough research about the effects of high potency THC.
The Gazette: We limit other things, in terms of beer, wine, and whatever. Beer rarely goes above 6% alcohol.
Weiser: It’s like 100-proof alcohol we sell at liquor stores. We don’t take it off the shelf because we’re worried about college students abusing it.
The Gazette: How about banning edibles because they appeal to kids?
Weiser: We’ve actually done a fair bit of packaging requirements on edibles in trying to prevent that mistaken use of edibles. That has been one of our steps. But we have to stay vigilant. I think the first principle of regulation is to realize you’re not going to start off with a perfect regulatory system. And, so you have to constantly monitor what’s happening in the marketplace and be ready to respond to it. And if we were complacent about marijuana regulation we would be doing nothing about this problem we see right now, which is the use by teenagers. It’s not the last time we’re going to be talking about whether marijuana regulation is sufficient. I’ll give you one more example. Hemp, right now, is being synthetically engineered to create high-THC products and it is outside of the regulatory system. That is another concern we need to keep our eyes on.
The Gazette: I’m kind of hearing you say we don’t want to get too aggressive in banning adult use. But think back to the ’90s, when class-action suits and legislatures started saying we’re going to restrict tobacco for adults, across the board, because it affects kids. And that was too late and after the fact, after generations had been hooked on tobacco because they started as kids. So, now we are at a juncture where we have an opportunity to be aggressive. What are we afraid of? Why don’t we more aggressively move on this now?
Weiser: I’m with a lot of what you said. The adult-use is different. Tobacco is a great example. If you look at what happened to Big Tobacco in between those attorney general lawsuits of the mid-’90s until 2015 we had a remarkable public health accomplishment. Teen smoking went way down. We also took our eyes off the ball because Juul starting marketing to kids telling them it was cool to vape. It was the modern Joe Camel. Now, if I see any evidence of marijuana that’s like either of those things I will absolutely go after it. (Weiser leads a multistate lawsuit against Juul, claiming the company markets to children)
The Gazette: How are you going to address drug use among the homeless?
Weiser: One of the challenges to getting the homeless into shelters is how many homeless individuals are addicted, and they can’t bring their drugs with them into a shelter. As communities like Colorado Springs get these (opioid settlement) funds, they can use them to engage homeless individuals and provide treatment and help them get on the path to recovery. I don’t have the specifics about what type of outreach will work, but if you have solutions that provide drug treatment and temporary housing it might do a lot of good. The existing shelter system is unable to deal with homeless individuals who are addicted to drugs because they tell people they can’t bring their drugs into the shelter and that leaves people on the street.
The Gazette: Back to the border for a moment. Do you think we have a cartel problem in Colorado, as in the cartels being here and relocating here? We talked to a federal forest official a few years ago who told of a helicopter trip to see cartels in the forests. Is that a problem?
Weiser: We absolutely have drug cartels bringing products here to Colorado. I don’t know for sure if it’s getting worse, but I can tell you my DEA counterpart has the impression the fentanyl use right now is on an upswing and we’re seeing more overdose deaths because of fentanyl. And, it’s early to put together the data points but I do think it’s plausible that efforts to limit prescription drugs are creating a demand that is being met by this counterfeit product that includes fentanyl. An unintended consequence of less available Oxycontin is counterfeit Oxy combined with fentanyl. This is a crisis that took decades to develop, and it’s not going to get abated immediately.
The Gazette: We were told of cartel buildings and warehouses in the forest. Encampments with guards armed with machine guns.
Weiser: I’ve not heard that. I will say that we in Colorado have a great branch office of the DEA. They’re great to work with. We’ve been working with them for years, and we have to keep doing that work.
The Gazette: Changing subjects, let’s talk about Senate Bill 256. This would allow cities, counties, towns, and special districts to impose any type of gun regulation they want. Fire districts and water districts could try to ban guns.
Weiser: We are looking at that to try to provide guidance. I have not studied it enough and don’t have a position on it. Every special district’s ability to make possession an offense would create all sorts of unintended consequences.
The Gazette: It would be legal chaos.
Weiser: We did not have any insight into this bill before it was introduced, so we’re playing catch-up and trying to see if we can be helpful.
The Gazette: They need help. It was pointed to Senate President Steve Fenberg during a hearing that our Colorado Constitution flatly forbids what he’s trying to do. Sen. Fenberg said he was not aware of that law and then moved forward with this bill and voted it out of committee. How does something like this get through the legislative council? These are lawyers?
Weiser: I don’t know.
The Gazette: But you’ll look into it?
Weiser: Yes, we’ll look into it and see what we can do.
The Gazette: Did University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy get a fair deal or the bum’s rush? (The Boulder Faculty Assembly questioned Kennedy’s commitment to diversity and the Board of Regents reacted by forcing his resignation)
Weiser: That’s a really good question. I’m going to have dinner with Mark (Kennedy) tomorrow night. I will say this is an unfortunate situation Mark found himself in. Bill Ritter (former Colorado governor) and Donna Lynn (former Colorado lieutenant governor) were marked off the list early in the presidential search process because they were considered “political.” The problem with that is if you pull them off the list and keep Mark on, because of his political background (a former member of Congress) you put a target on his back. He was put in a difficult position and that wasn’t his fault. I hope they embark on a search that will not be based on the party affiliation of anyone who applies. What Henry Kissinger (former U.S. secretary of state) said is true. Academic politics are so vicious because the stakes are so small. Academic politics are far more challenging than being in elected office. And I’ve done both. The political environment as dean of the law school (University of Colorado) was harder than what I’m in now.
The Gazette: I think we disagree on cash bond. We editorialized against a bill (Senate Bill 62) that would forbid arrests for a variety of crimes.
Weiser: I’ve tried to work on this bill to get it in a productive position. We have an opportunity to figure out how to keep people in jail only when they are a public safety risk. If someone engages in trespassing, for example, the chances they might pose an ongoing risk to public safety is pretty low. So I would suggest we not arrest them or unless there are other circumstances we are concerned about, we let them out of jail. The current bill would include only misdemeanors for nonvictim-rights crimes. Unlike some other bills, we have been constructively engaged in this one. We may not be all the way there, but I think we’re close to something that will keep in jail people who pose a risk to the public and not those who pose no legitimate threat.
The Gazette: This just in from a board member... Montana has joined a lawsuit with Arizona demanding the Biden administration start doing more to enforce immigration laws at the border. We may encourage you to join that.
Weiser: I appreciate all of your engagement and input and we will keep the dialogue going.