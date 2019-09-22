U.S. Immigration Historical Highlights
1790: Congress passes The Naturalization Act of 1790, allowing any free white person of “good character” who had resided in the United States for at least two years to apply for citizenship.
Early 1800s: A wave of mass immigration from Europe begins. Immigrants overwhelm East Coast port cities.
1819: Congress passes the Steerage Act of 1819, mandating shipping companies to improve conditions for migrating passengers. The new law also requires ship captains to provide demographic information on passengers.
1849: Anti-immigration activists form the “Know-Nothing Party” to push back against Irish and German immigration.
1860s: The Irish comprise one-third of immigrants in the United States. Germans comprise the second-highest immigrant population.
1870s: States pass their own immigration laws. The Supreme Court intervenes in 1875, ruling immigration policy an exclusive purview of the federal government.
1880s: The country’s second largest immigration surge begins, as 4 million Italians and other Europeans arrive to take advantage of industrialization and urbanization in the United States.
1882: Congress passes the Chinese Exclusion Act in response to claims a small demographic of Chinese immigrants are depressing wages in the rail, mining and agriculture sectors. The law forbids additional Chinese from entering the country.
1891: Congress passes a law forbidding convicted criminals from entering the United States. The new law also forbids entry by those who are sick or suspected of polygamy.
1892: Irish immigrant Annie Moore, a teenager, becomes the first person processed at Ellis Island. In New York Harbor, Ellis Island is the first immigration processing station.
1907: The United States and Japan reach an informal agreement limiting emigration from Japan to the United States. The agreement assures Japan will allow emigration only by those who meet specific professional criterion determined by the United States government. The law resulted from concerns a new influx of Japanese workers would depress wages.
1917: Congress passes the Immigration Act of 1917, setting a literacy requirement for immigrants and banning all immigration from most Asian countries.
1924: Congress passes the Immigration Act of 1924, setting national quotas for immigration. The system issues immigration visas based on the nationality of residents in the United States as of the 1890 census. The federal government establishes the U.S. Border Patrol to enforce immigration laws at the Canadian and Mexican borders.
1942: The United States and Mexico agree to the Bracero Program to address U.S. labor shortages. The program grants temporary worker status to agricultural laborers from Mexico.
1948: Congress passes a refugee resettlement law to assist European immigrants flooding the U.S. during and after World War II.
1950s: The United States admits more than 3 million Cold War refugees, including 38,000 Hungarians who took on the communist government of the Soviet Union and lost.
1952: Congress passes the McCarran-Walter Act to end the exclusion of Asian immigrants.
Early 1960s: Operation Peter Pan helps about 14,000 unaccompanied minors enter the United States to escape the communist Cuban regime of dictator Fidel Castro.
1965: Congress passes the Immigration and Naturalization Act to end the national-origin quotas of the 1920s. The act establishes a new system that favors family reunification and labor skills.
1980: About 125,000 Cubans arrive on boats at the Florida coast, seeking asylum from communist oppression.
1986: President Ronald Reagan signs the congressional Simpson-Mazzoli Act, granting amnesty to more than 3 million immigrants living illegally in the United States. Reagan declares the act a compromise, seeking better enforcement of immigration laws.
1993: President Bill Clinton approves construction of 580 miles of border fence when he signs “Operations Safeguard and Hold the Line.”
2001: Congress considers the Development, Relief and Education of Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. The proposal, which fails, would provide a pathway to legal status for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.
2012: Congress passes the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) act. President Barack Obama signs it into law, temporarily shielding “Dreamers” from deportation.
2014: President Barack Obama boasts of an unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration. He tells Latin Americans “Do not send your children to the borders,” he said. “If they do make it, they’ll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it.” He convinces Congress to fund construction of chain-link detention facilities, later known as “cages.”
2017: President Donald Trump signs an executive order restricting immigration and travel from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria and Yemen. Trump claims the order will protect the United States from hostile countries exporting terrorists.
2018: Trump lifts travel ban on Chad. U.S. Supreme Court upholds the ban on the remaining seven countries.
2019: Trump announces a proposal to allow indefinite detainment of families suspected of illegally crossing the border. — Wayne Laugesen
Sources: Pew Research Center; The History Channel; Wikipedia; The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation