The increasingly youthful and progressive backdrop of Colorado has the capitalistic Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in a fight for its life.
Consider this scene of anecdotal caricatures, based on observations:
Three young students approach their electric scooters at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Fresh from a social equity and inclusion lecture, they want cappuccinos.
“Let’s hit Starbucks,” one young student says.
“Too corporate,” proclaims another.
Our remaining student reaches into her Givenchi goatskin satchel bag for an iPhone XS Max and searches “coffee shops near me.”
The students consider Urban Steam, where “order and chaos meet.” Jives Coffee Lounge offers “Coffee, Music, Life.” The Wild Goose Meeting House promises “a gathering place for students, business people and truth seekers.” They examine more options within easy reach. The bane of choice anxiety sets in.
At their chosen coffee shop, the students buy three $4 drinks. They sit on leather seats and give thanks for whoever invented the air conditioner. Their post-class conversation begins.
Capitalism, the students contend, is a no-good system the country should abandon. We need something else.
It is not a marginal sentiment of outliers. An Emerson poll released last week found multimillionaire Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leads among Colorado Democrats in the presidential primary race. Colorado’s Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, a moderate by comparison, polled at only 1% in his state.
A smartphone Google search introduces our students to the very real Denver City Councilwoman Candi CeDeBaca, who has a more bombastic message than anything Bennet has to say. A regional rock star of the youth socialist movement, CeDeBaca is Colorado’s wannabe member of the far-left AOC-Plus-Three clique in Washington.
“Listen to what she says about our system,” says one of the students, reading a famous CeDeBaca quote from the phone.
“I don’t believe that our current economic system actually works,” CeDeBaca said. “Capitalism, by design, is extractive, and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system, something has to be exploited. I believe in community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources. And so, whatever that morphs into, I think is what will serve community the best, and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary.”
CeDeBaca defeated incumbent Councilman Albus Brooks after bashing capitalism and speaking in terms her detractors compare to a communist manifesto. CeDeBaca’s message might shock a lot of Gen Xers, Baby Boomers and senior citizens, but not most teens and young adults. A Harris poll in March asked members of the millennial and Gen Z demographics their opinion of a simple statement: “Prefer living in a socialist country.” A whopping 49.6% said they agree.
The nationwide poll results include red and blue states. In Colorado, Democrats won all statewide races by safe margins in 2018 and took full control of the Legislature. It is safe to say Colorado’s young voters lean more left than the average of their peers nationwide,
In this bluer-by-the-day environment rests the fate of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR — a law that boldly favors for-profit free enterprise by limiting the size and scope of state government.
TABOR, enacted by voters statewide in 1992, restrains runaway growth of government — growth essential to more state control of “land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources.”
TABOR forces politicians to ask voters for permission before taking on new debt, raising taxes or changing tax policies. It establishes a formula, based on inflation and population growth, which caps the amount of revenue any government in Colorado gets to keep and spend. Governments must return to taxpayers money exceeding the cap.
In past years, the TABOR cap forced state government to return about $3 billion to the private sector. Despite a TABOR timeout ballot measure that effectively raised the refund cap, record-high state revenues should generate refunds for 2019 and 2020.
Like free enterprise, TABOR is a nemesis of the socialist movement. It uses the force of law, ensconced in the state constitution, to favor private-sector growth over government growth. It forces the government to answer to the governed before taking money from the private domains of households and businesses.
For obvious reasons, politicians who favor big government, high taxes and government solutions hate the law. As such, the 2019 Colorado General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis referred a measure to the 2020 ballot known as Proposition CC. It asks voters to kill the part of TABOR that requires the government to refund revenues in excess of the cap.
A recent poll by the right-leaning firm Magellan Strategies in Broomfield found 54% of “likely voters” plan to vote yes on CC.
Once a well-known acronym throughout Colorado, TABOR has little meaning to legions of young adults flocking to the state for outdoor lifestyles, scenery, the Front Range cultural scene, recreational pot and decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms in Denver. TABOR is not sexy, but it directly affects the lives of everyone who makes Colorado home.
“Because of TABOR, Colorado became one of the best business environments in the country,” says economist Barry Poulson, an emeritus professor of economics at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “If you can restrain the growth of government, you’re leaving more resources in the private sector. The private sector is so much more productive than the public sector.”
Poulson credits TABOR for Colorado’s economy ranking best among all states, based on calculations of U.S. News & World Report. No other state has a taxpayer protection law that goes so far.
Colorado’s history of legally restricting taxation and government growth began in 1978, when the Legislature self-imposed taxing and spending limits.
“For a couple of years, that law actually resulted in some rebates of surplus revenue,” Poulson recalls. “In the early 1980s, the Legislature gutted that statutory tax and spending limit. They did so by exempting most state spending from the limit. From that point on it was ineffective. As a result, government spending grew much more rapidly than state income.”
In the mid-1980s, oil prices collapsed and led to a recession.
“The oil sector and the rest of the private sector was contracting, and the only thing growing was state government,” Poulson explains. “That was the impetus for a new movement in favor of taxing and spending limits.”
In 1986, amid the recession, a Southern California Democrat and former Los Angeles County prosecutor packed his bags and moved to Colorado Springs. Shortly after arriving in Colorado, Douglas Bruce changed his party affiliation to Republican and initiated discussions about limiting the size and scope of Colorado government. In his native California, voters had passed Proposition 13 in 1978 to limit property taxes that were taxing senior citizens out of their homes as soaring property values generated higher tax bills.
Proposition 13, “grew out of a tax revolt that propelled Ronald Reagan onto the national scene,” says Steven Greenhut in The American Spectator.
Bruce wrote TABOR in 1988. He petitioned it onto the ballot, and only 42% of voters supported it. Bruce tried again in 1990, and the measure nearly passed with 49% of the vote. It passed on the third attempt in 1992, by 54%, and TABOR became part of the Colorado Constitution.
“The question is always, do you think that you do a better job of allocating your money or do you think the government does a better job with it,” says economist Paul Prentice, a senior fellow at Colorado’s free-market Independence Institute and a professor of economics at Colorado Technical University. “That is the question when deciding whether to support or oppose TABOR.”
Prentice thinks young people would favor TABOR, and frown on unbridled government growth if they better understood each of the mutually antithetical concepts. By controlling more of their money, individuals of any age have more consumer options — more fashionable clothes, better phones, electric scooters and trips to high-end coffee shops with ambiance for every possible mood.
When business owners, entrepreneurs and inventors control more of their money consumers have more services and products from which to choose. Governments don’t strive to raise the quality and selection of lattes; business people do so in pursuit of profits they can reinvest and live on. Governments don’t invent most smartphone apps; entrepreneurs do so when left in control of their cash. Likewise, governments don’t typically cure diseases or invent vaccines.
“It is a message that makes sense to young people if you can get them to hear it,” Prentice said. “It’s a hard road because the brainwashing is so deep and it goes back to the age of kindergarten.”
Poulson and Prentice each blame the youth culture’s embrace of big government on a school system that deprives students of learning about free-enterprise principles and the origins of wealth.
“If you look how students are taught from grade one through college, it’s not surprising they come out thinking socialism is a solution for all social ills,” Poulson said. “We have a massive failure of our educational system, and it’s very difficult to confront that.”
Though Colorado’s influx of young progressives bolsters the chance of Prop CC passing, it has support from establishment politicians and business leaders. Among them is Dan Ritchie, chancellor emeritus of the University of Denver, a Harvard alum, and the former CEO of several major communication corporations. A young socialist he is not.
Ritchie registered as a Republican in 1952 and worked for Republican President Dwight Eisenhower. He became unaffiliated last year because of his objections to Republican antics in Washington.
Ritchie serves on the executive committee of Colorado Concern, a statewide coalition of business leaders “working toward a sound economic future.” Though his committee has not voted whether to support Prop CC, Ritchie says he will support the measure in committee and at the ballot box.
“Prop CC ensures we balance the state budget without increasing taxes,” Ritchie said. “We need more funding, honestly. Everyone should agree we’re not investing enough in roads, transportation or in our schools. We have a number of school districts on four-day weeks. Higher education is really hurting. So I really don’t understand why everyone isn’t in favor of this.”
Prop CC opponents say economic growth has generated record-breaking state revenues for several years, yet little has been done for education or roads. State spending has tripled over 20 years, as revenues have grown, but transportation spending has remained almost flat. TABOR supporters accuse politicians of depriving transportation to force voters into approving taxes as they grow weary of traffic congestion and potholes.
Former U.S. Republican senator and University of Colorado President Hank Brown supported a TABOR timeout in 2005, known as Referendum C, for many of the reasons Ritchie supports Prop CC. His institution needed money. Advocates of the TABOR timeout promised Ref C would help. Brown does not support CC, because Ref C did not work for CU. Unlike Ref C, Prop CC is permanent.
“With Ref C the promise was that a third of the money or more would go to higher education and that never happened. The Legislature simply didn’t do it,” said Brown, as quoted in The Denver Post. “…I’d say we’ve heard it before, and it didn’t work out that way.”
Ritchie counters that Prop CC includes a mandatory audit that should keep legislators accountable for spending the money on education and roads.
For other TABOR opponents, nixing the rebate portion is not nearly enough. The Colorado Fiscal Institute, a left-leaning policy think tank, favors a ballot measure to fully repeal TABOR. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in June that one simple ballot question could overturn TABOR without violating the state’s single-subject rule.
“The initiative could not be written more simply or directly,” Justice Richard Gabriel wrote for the majority. “It essentially asks voters a single question: should TABOR be repealed in full?”
As of this late August, no one had petitioned a full repeal question onto the ballot.
Another threat to TABOR comes from a lawsuit filed in 2011 by a group of politicians and municipalities. In Kerr v. Polis, plaintiffs claim TABOR violates Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Known as the “Guarantee Clause,” the passage ensures every state shall have a Republican form of governance — not a direct democracy controlled by voters. That guarantee, plaintiffs claim, means only elected government officials — and never voters — should determine tax rates and spending limits.
A federal court brought the lawsuit to a halt in 2017 (known then as Kerr v. Hickenlooper), ruling the plaintiffs lacked standing. The Colorado Supreme Court overturned that decision on appeal in July and remanded the case to district court.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is no fan of TABOR, but he recently told The Gazette’s editorial board he will defend the law Colorado voters enacted, possibly all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Let me reassure you I will defend the constitutional lawsuit against TABOR very effectively,” Weiser said. “The theory behind this suit is that limiting how a state Legislature can act fiscally violates the republican form of government clause. Prior rulings by the (U.S.) Supreme Court have said we don’t enforce this law. It’s a little bit like the emoluments clause; we don’t enforce it. So, I’m going to defend TABOR by saying this is not justiciable (subject to trial). The court is free to revise its own precedents, so we’ll see what they do.”
Opponents of California’s Proposition 13 tax limiting amendment told the California Supreme Court the measure converted the state’s republican government into democracy, thus violating the state and federal constitutions. The court disagreed. A challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court argued Prop 13 violated the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by benefiting homeowners ages 55 and older while discriminating against younger residents. The court upheld Prop 13.
Under TABOR, voters in school districts, cities, counties and other taxing jurisdictions have the option to opt-out of the law. It’s an electoral maneuver known as “de-Brucing,” a clever homage to the man who wrote the law. Hundreds of jurisdictions throughout Colorado have chosen to de-Bruce for the sake of better funding for local schools, libraries or transportation infrastructure.
Other jurisdictions ask voters to approve one-time TABOR retention requests, giving them funds for specified purposes.
“At the local level, these measures pass about half the time,” Poulson said. “I think that’s because Colorado citizens trust our local governments more than the state government and a hell of a lot more than the federal government, so they tend to approve when a government says ‘we’d like to build a library or buy a firetruck,’ or anything like that.”
Prop CC’s passage or defeat in 2020 will signal whether Colorado voters trust state government with more of their money. Prentice worries a pro-Prop CC campaign, heavily funded by the teachers union and other special interests reliant on tax funding, might spell the end of TABOR as we know it. Passage, he says, will defy common sense.
“I fought the Referendum C TABOR timeout,” Prentice said. “I thought we would win that battle but we didn’t. That allowed the state government to keep well over $20 billion dollars of additional revenue over the last decade. And what have they done with it? Are our schools any better? Are the roads and bridges any better? No. They just keep coming for more and more.”
Wayne Laugesen is The Gazette’s editorial page editor.