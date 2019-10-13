By Wayne Laugesen
Colorado and at least 36 other states use old state laws, encouraged by the Ku Klux Klan, to deny state funding for students attending sectarian schools. Known as “Blaine” amendments, the U.S. Supreme Court this fall will hear a case that may end their reign.
It’s a case Olivia Navarro has hoped for since 2015. Back then, her child needed a new elementary school. The girl’s public school in Castle Rock was great for a lot of kids but not so much for her daughter. Fellow students bullied her. Class sizes were large, and the teaching style did not work well with the Navarro girl’s quiet, shy demeanor. Furthermore, the mother believed the girl’s faith in God kept her upbeat and focused.
Olivia shopped around and found a Catholic school that could better meet the girl’s unique academic needs.
It would be perfect, the mother decided, but she could not afford the school’s $4,995 annual tuition on top of the taxes already taken from her to pay for public schools.
The good news: Castle Rock’s Douglas County School District knew of this common dilemma and wanted to fix it for taxpayers in their jurisdiction. The board established the Choice Schools Scholarship (CSP) program to allow government education money, which follows children in Colorado into public schools of their choosing, to likewise assist children attending private schools.
Under the new program, the district would not discriminate against schools and children on a basis of religion. Therefore, a portion of the Navarro girl’s taxpayer-funded education money could follower her to an array of secular schools, Catholic schools, a Jewish school, or any other schools included in the program without regard for any religious symbols one might find on the walls. The program would begin with 23 fully accredited partner schools, which included traditional secular schools and others affiliated with 14 separate religious denominations.
The scholarship program would level the field for rich and poor. The Navarro family might finally enjoy full-fledged school choice, even if it included the free exercise of religion, like so many families of greater financial means in their immediate vicinity. Olivia Navarro told us school choice and freedom of religion should not be subject to the financial limitations of individuals and families.
There was just one problem with the scholarship solution. Leaders of the state and local teachers’ unions and other voucher and scholarship opponents wanted public schools to have full claim on any state education money attached to the girl and others in her circumstance. They could not likely stop vouchers for secular private schools, which state and federal courts had consistently upheld.
Given no good case against vouchers in general, the union played the Blaine card. Colorado’s Blaine law would prove the perfect weapon against the Douglas County School Board’s new program. It would effectively negate the plan because most private schools are founded, funded and staffed by religious institutions. Without them, the scholarship program would do little to enhance school choice.
“The Blaine amendments to various state constitutions are blatantly unconstitutional by virtue of the express and overt discrimination against religious institutions,” said former United States solicitor general and U.S. circuit judge Ken Starr in a discussion with a member of The Gazette’s editorial board this past week.
State Blaine amendments began as a failed 19th Century effort to amend the United States Constitution. The law would have forbidden federal funding of sectarian schools and other religious institutions. Anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant individuals and organizations, most notably the Klan, settled for getting the amendment added to state constitutions.
Colorado’s Blaine amendment is officially known as article IX, section 7 of the Colorado Constitution. It states:
“Neither the general assembly, nor any county, city, town, township, school district or other public corporation, shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund or moneys whatever, anything in aid of any church or sectarian society, or for any sectarian purpose, or to help support or sustain any school, academy, seminary, college, university or other literary or scientific institution, controlled by any church or sectarian denomination whatsoever … ”
“Taxpayers for Public Education,” a close ally of the teachers’ union, sued to stop the scholarship program. State law, the plaintiffs accurately proclaimed, forbade state tax revenues from funding any institution with a religious nexus.
Ann Kleinkopf, a board member of Taxpayers for Public Education during the lawsuit, said the Blaine amendment would protect public school children. The scholarship program, by contrast, would harm them.
“It diverts public education money to private schools, and that violates the state constitution,” Kleinkopf said in 2015, in an interview with a member of The Gazette’s editorial board.
Michael McCarthy, a Denver attorney who represented Taxpayers for Public Education, said in 2015 he had “respect” for the Douglas County School Board’s goal of helping expand school choice. However, he said, state law is state law.
“The Douglas County School Board is trying to do what it thinks is in the best interest of the students,” McCarthy said. “However, the programs they can adopt are necessarily limited by what the Colorado Constitution says are permissible and not permissible. The (state) court has said their program is not permissible.”
The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the scholarship program, but the Colorado Supreme Court overturned the decision on June 29, 2015. At the time, the Colorado case was a strong contender to challenge Blaine laws at the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Given our finances and the (state) court’s decision, we have only the option of a secular, no-God classroom,” Navarro said after the ruling. “If we had a big income, we could afford private education or homeschooling. If we had a lower income, we might qualify for enough private assistance. We fall in the middle.”
Advocates of the assailed Douglas County scholarships claim the First Amendment should have protected the Navarro child and all others who planned to use the district’s assistance. The Supreme Court’s looming Montana hearing and the ensuing decision will determine whether they are correct, in a case titled Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.
The Espinoza case involves a Montana scholarship program in which state funds matched donations to a private-tuition scholarship fund with dollar-for-dollar tax credits up to $150. The Montana Supreme Court ruled the tax credits put the scholarships in violation of Montana’s Blaine Amendment.
At issue is an obvious conflict between state and federal law.
The Tenth Amendment reserves for the people and individual states the authority over all matters not “expressly delegated to the United States.” The guarantee of free exercise of religion, like state neutrality in matters of religion, is delegated by the First and14th Amendments. In all matters of state laws that conflict with federal law, the federal Constitution’s Supremacy Clause makes federal law “the supreme law of the land.”
Starr believes Blaine laws create a clear conflict that should put the Supremacy Clause in effect.
“What you see frequently in Supreme Court cases are decisions knocking down state statutes for violating federal law,” Starr said, in discussing the Supremacy Clause. “Blaine flies in the face of federally guaranteed equality and non-discrimination.”
Unlike Blaine amendments, the First Amendment was not written to facilitate discrimination. Quite the contrary. Lawyer, philosopher and Founding Father James Madison wrote the amendment, first and foremost as he explained in his original draft, because “the civil rights of none shall be abridged on account of religious belief or worship … ”
The final version of Madison’s first article in the Bill of Rights makes clear the government’s relationship with religion. Aside from protecting the free exercise of religion, the government has no role.
It states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … ”
Blaine laws indisputably discriminate against religious institutions and in favor of their secular competitors. The question remains: Will the highest federal court allow this form of discrimination to continue? Is this form of discrimination somehow a matter of policy left to the states by a void in the federal Constitution, despite the Free Exercise clause?
State and federal courts have reliably interpreted the First Amendment to mean the federal government must remain neutral on matters of religious exercise. It may neither encourage nor discourage, much less require or prohibit, religious belief and practice. It may not favor one religion over others. By any reasonable interpretation, the First Amendment blinds the federal government to religion.
Adopted Dec. 15, 1791, the First Amendment applied only to “Congress,” preventing any federal law from respecting or interfering with religion. The law had nothing to do with religious freedom in any of the union’s 14 states. Back then, a state could declare an official religion and openly discriminate against others.
On June 13, 1866, Congress proposed the 14th Amendment as part of three post-Civil War Reconstruction Amendments. Two-thirds of the states ratified it, thus adding it to the Constitution. The reconstruction movement’s 13th Amendment abolished slavery; the 15th prohibited states and the federal government from denying any citizen the right to vote on the basis of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude”; and the 14th Amendment addressed citizen rights of former slaves and “equal protection” of the law. In deciding the Espinoza appeal, the Supreme Court will rule whether Blaine amendments violate equal protection as it pertains to the religious neutrality and the free exercise clause.
The U.S. Supreme Court and other federal courts have routinely used the equal protection clause to restrict state authority. Largely because of equal protection, states may not ban abortion; may not exclude same-sex marriage; may not forcibly segregate schools on a basis of race; may not conduct unwarranted searches and seizures of personal property; may not prohibit interracial marriages; and more.
Almost without fail, the Supreme Court has resolved civil rights conflicts by restricting states to the letter of the U.S. Constitution or court interpretations thereof.
The Supreme Court’s 1996 ruling in Romer v. Evans knocked out Colorado’s Amendment 2, which voters enacted in 1992 to prohibit state and local governments from protecting individuals from discrimination on a basis of sexual orientation. The court declared the state had no authority to deprive individuals of due process when seeking redress of grievances regarding real or perceived discrimination.
The Supreme Court negated Colorado’s Amendment 43, and similar laws in other states, with its 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. Colorado voters had enacted Amendment 43, defining marriage as a union “between one man and one woman,” by 56% of the vote just nine years earlier in 2006.
Same-sex marriage and abortion are not mentioned in the Constitution, but courts have interpreted elements of the Bill of Rights and other constitutional articles to protect them. For example, freedom of speech, freedom to worship and the freedom to assemble all require freedom to associate. The freedom to associate requires the freedom of adults to enter into informal agreements and formal contracts with one another. To prevent two adults from committing to a same-sex marriage, which a secular government interprets only as a contract or agreement, violates those fundamental liberties of adulthood in the view of the government’s court of final appeal.
By contrast, the Supreme Court need not interpret anything to demand all states uphold religious liberty. The First Amendment’s “free exercise” of religion guarantee requires little interpretation or extrapolation.
That’s where Blaine Amendments may be in trouble, say legal experts, and could go the way of Colorado’s Amendments 2 and 43.
Though the forthcoming Espinoza ruling will determine a state’s right to discriminate under Blaine, the right of states to fund religious institutions is not in question. The U.S. Supreme Court already ruled in favor of states using tax money to help fund tuition at sectarian schools.
The 2002 5-4 ruling in Zelman v. Simmons-Harris determined Ohio did not violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause by assisting with the tuition costs of children attending religious schools. Opponents of the ruling failed to prove the Ohio voucher program favored religious schools over secular schools or one religion over others.
As the ruling explained, the program was “entirely neutral with respect to religion” — as the First Amendment requires.
The Ohio legislature enacted the Pilot Project Scholarship program in response to dissatisfactory outcomes achieved by schools serving children in the central neighborhoods of Cleveland. Scholarship advocates argued children from low-income households should have the option to attend private schools — secular or religiously affiliated — just like their wealthier peers. The court’s majority concurred and prohibited the state from discriminating against schools on a basis of religious affiliations.
Unlike Colorado and 36 other states, Ohio has no Blaine amendment. As such, Zelman had no bearing on states that do. The Colorado Supreme Court dismissed with the Zelman decision by specifically citing Blaine.
“Had Petitioners claimed that the CSP (scholarship program) violated the Establishment Clause, Zelman might constitute persuasive authority,” the state court’s ruling said. “But they did not. Rather, Petitioners challenged the CSP under article IX, section 7 (Blaine) of the Colorado Constitution.
By its terms, section 7 is far more restrictive than the Establishment Clause regarding governmental aid to religion, and the Supreme Court has recognized that state constitutions may draw a tighter net around the conferral of such aid.”
Subsequent to the state court’s opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to the contrary on states restricting aid that benefits sectarian schools. In the 2017 ruling in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer, the Supreme Court said Missouri could not exclude a sectarian school from receiving state grants available to secular schools for capital improvements. Of course, tuition is not the same as funding playground improvements but the ruling revealed the court majority’s general disapproval of state funding decisions that discriminate on a basis of religion. Legal scholars have mixed views as to whether Trinity Lutheran v. Comer bodes well for Espinoza v. Montana.
One of Colorado’s leading advocates of “educational freedom,” or “school choice,” believes Blaine amendments flagrantly violate the Free Exercise Clause.
“I’m Jewish,” explains Colorado Springs businessman and school freedom advocate Steve Schuck. “For a lot of Jews, the free exercise of religion involves sending children to Jewish day schools. For a lot Muslims, free exercise includes sending children to Muslim schools, and so forth. So long as the school meets state academic accreditation standards, the state should have no concern regarding the school’s religious affiliation. This is our country’s first foundational principle.”
Schuck points to the fact religious institutions founded educational institutions in most developed societies and continue running them today. Federally backed grants and student loans pay tuition at Catholic higher education institutions such as Georgetown, Boston College, Notre Dame, and hundreds of other universities staffed by clergy and administered by bishops, rabbis and other ranking religious leaders. That is because the federal Constitution clearly forbids religious discrimination and contains nothing like a Blaine amendment — a law that requires it.
“Under equal protection, the state should make no law regarding an establishment of religion or the free exercise thereof,” Schuck said. “To lawfully exclude religious schools from a scholarship program is to make a law regarding the free exercise of religion. It is illegal and the court should put an end to it.”
Lawyers defending the Douglas County voucher program before the Colorado Supreme Court brought in Charles Glenn, a renowned education scholar with a doctorate from Harvard. Glenn told the court about the bigoted past of Blaine amendments. He documented the Blaine movement’s direct association with the Klan. Blaine advocates, he explained, wanted sectarian schools to stop educating minority immigrants who would otherwise have few or no school options.
“Our Harvard-educated historian testified under oath that Blaine was directed at Catholics, Irish immigrants and Jews,” said Craig Richardson, a lawyer and former member of the Douglas County School Board who tried to institute the scholarship program.
The appellants did not contest Glenn’s testimony or other evidence that established the bigoted origins of the state’s Blaine Amendment. Richardson said they merely wanted the court to recognize the letter of state law, no matter how sinister its roots.
Just as Brown v. Board of Education liberated black children to attend better schools by negating state and local segregation, Richardson held out hope in 2015 for a future Supreme Court ruling that would take down Blaine amendments and liberate all children to attend schools of their choice.
“It would create all sorts of opportunities for all children to access wonderful schools,” Richardson said. “Our view is really driven by the promise that more choice in education, and more competition among schools, makes all the choices better. More access to private schools even makes public schools better, because they have to compete at a higher level.”
Olivia Navarro held out similar hopes in 2015. Four years later, the court may answer her prayers.
“All we can do is hope and pray for a reversal from God’s highest court in America,” Navarro said. “In the meantime, she’s in public school.”
