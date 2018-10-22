The People’s Tiny House Festival will return to the Colorado Springs area in 2019, and simple living enthusiasts can expect it to be bigger and better, organizers say.
The showcase will be Aug. 2-4 at the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with on-site camping for overnight visitors, said Marcus Alvarado, the festival’s founder and event coordinator.
This August, the event attracted more than 20,000 people from 40 states and seven countries to the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium, Alvarado said in a news release. The organizers estimate the influx of visitors pumped $2.4 million into the city’s economy.
On display were more than 30 “simple living” dwellings, from tiny houses and yurts to camper vans and “skoolies,” school buses converted into homes.
Next year, organizers hope to double the units exhibited and attract more builders and manufacturers, Alvarado said.
They plan to have more speakers and panels on topics from tiny-living basics to navigating zoning and land use regulations, as well as sustainable product vendors, live music and food.
After having so many visitors from outside the Pikes Peak region, organizers chose the raceway so camping would be an option, he said.
Like this year’s event, next year’s will feature variations on the traditional tiny house, which is smaller than 400 square feet and mounted on a trailer. Fans praise the mini homes as a path to a more affordable, sustainable and mobile lifestyle. Media coverage and HGTV shows such as “Tiny House, Big Living” have piqued Americans’ interest in the concept.
In 2015 and 2016, the similar Tiny House Jamboree attracted tens of thousands of people to Colorado Springs. But its founder moved it in 2017, and Alvarado, who helped run and plan the jamboree, stepped up to fill the gap last year.
“I want it to be something that Colorado Springs is known for,” Alvarado said.
Three-day passes can be purchased early at a discounted rate of $10. Visit m360.us/8fd95.